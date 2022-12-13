Outlook: Frayed nerves are about to get more fraying when the CPI report comes out, one day ahead of the Fed decision tomorrow. Market players know better but can’t help assuming the Fed decision and rhetoric will be related to today’s CPI.

Frist, the background—rate curve inversion is about as bad as it gets. One of the pairs Powell named a few months ago is the 90-day T-bill vs. the 10-year, and that has now inverted, too. All the talk of recession based on various curve inversions points to recession, period. It will be interesting to see if Powell mentions anything about curve inversion tomorrow.

As for today’s data: the near universal expectation is for headline CPI to drop to 7.3% for Nov from 7.8% the month before (and the 9.1% peak in June that scared the pants off everyone). Core CPI is forecast to dip from 6.6% to 6.1%.

We worry that the forecast is too optimistic and can easily disappoint. A lot of humble pie will get passed around. And even if the headline CPI disappoints, what about those forecasts for the PCE and especially the core PCE—what the Fed purportedly cares about the most—expected down to 6% and 4.5%?

The Fed’s credibility is always on the line but boy, it’s a tightrope this time. Our take is that the Fed cannot afford to look only at its preferred measure and must heed the headline CPI. And not just the number, but the pace at which it’s falling. Momentum has been disappointing so far. We expect it to disappoint this time, too, and that’s because there almost certainly has been demand-driven inflation and we can’t hang our hats on supply chain disruptions forever. This is a simple function of American materialism. The primary side-effect of bad inflation numbers will be the S&P having a fainting spell.

Remember that last week, PPI came in higher than expected, implying that sticky prices are still sticky and take a lot longer to get unstuck—that famous lag.

Therefore, our forecast is for CPI to disappoint on the upside even if only by 0.1%, and the Fed, while still likely to speak of moderating the pace of hikes (perfectly acceptable after four rounds of 75 bp!), the “higher for longer” theme will be fully revived. This is dollar positive.

This is definitely the minority view. The always readable Authers on Bloomberg warns that “markets again are coalescing around a view that price rises will imminently come under control. That is clear if we look at implied inflation rates from the swaps market,… which suggest that CPI will be back below 3% by next summer.

One reason to think so is the vast decline in central bank provision of liquidity, and not just in the US. Swaps show inflation falling to 3.5% by next summer. See the chart. We don’t buy it for a minute. To start with, swaps are made by humans who are notoriously fickle and often wrong.

This model indicates that the drop in free and cheap money means “the Ukraine conflict is the only remaining factor still pushing inflation upwards. By the middle of next year, again on a very simple model, all of the previously inflationary forces will have become deflationary.” This means the Fed has already gone too far.

Oh, please. For one thing, we do still have some supply chain problems, rising wages, and the inflation mentality. Of these, labor shortages and rising wages are the deflation-killer and not transitory, if we trust the Jolts reports and participation rates. In other words, not transitory, like a backup at the Long Beach port. In the US, we tend to scoff at wages because Reagan killed the unions starting with the air traffic controllers in Aug 1981. But it turns out you don’t need unions if you have a labor shortage. And remember that in Europe, everyone kowtows to unions, which are far more prone to strike than American unions ever did.

But most of all, the connection between money supply and inflation does not stand alone. You need the velocity of money supply to complete that formula. When banks sit on extra cash (and earn interest on it at the Fed), you do not get inflation. We should have learned that lesson in 2008-09. We wrote endless reports about the Fisher equation then. It took years for the mainstream to admit, yeah, in the absence of velocity (aka bank lending), money supply alone is not a forecasting tool. Just for kicks, here it is again. Money supply flat to down, velocity rising fairly smartly. Money supply is not really the same thing as “liquidity,” but it’s close. These charts suggest the Fed has been generous in supply liquidity—exactly the opposite of this thesis.

Authers reports that the model suggests “The weakening of the dollar can be viewed as a response to implicit easing by the Fed, or it might also have been driven by an increasing belief that inflation really has been licked, and that tightening will soon go into reverse. By trying to anticipate this, the foreign exchange market almost delivers some degree of easier money as a self-fulfilling prophecy. Even if the Fed has already tightened too far, then, it’s possible that markets are already working to blunt the impact on the economy next year.”

This is at least close to our worries about those who see the Fed cutting in Q4 2023, disregarding Powell’s strong hints otherwise. But we are not sure QT (or liquidity) is at the heart of the dollar having fallen some 10-15% against the major currencies. That event has multiple causes, chiefly supposition of an impending drop in inflation and the safe haven thesis, in which good news for the US economy is bad news for the dollar. We like Authers but we think he has the wrong end of the stick.

Bottom line, we think CPI inflation will not be as nice as forecast and it will be a Shock to markets. Expectations of a more hawkish Fed may give support to the dollar but technical signs of reversal are weak, which is quite confusing. The CME FedWatch tool shows those who see a lower rate after tomorrow’s hike are 36%, and that’s a declining number from last week and last month. So we are not entirely alone.

Tidbit: The US is flailing, according to some. But not if you are a direct investor. Lost a fortune in shopping malls? Look for something else. The IMF chart show the US far, far ahead. China is third.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!