The Federal Reserve announced a faster pace of bond-purchase tapering and forecasts of interest rates by members were also increased with median projections for 3 hikes for 2022.

Chair Powell offered reassurances that the central bank would be flexible. Overall there was a relief rally in risk assets following the statement despite the overall hawkish flavour.

EUR/USD held above 1.1200 and bounced to 1.1300 with a firm tone on Thursday.

US retail sales increased 0.3% for November after a revised 1.8% increase the previous month and below consensus forecasts of 0.8%. Underlying sales increased 0.3% and below market expectations of a 0.9% increase. The control group recorded a 0.1% decline after an October increase of 1.8% with limited market impact.

The Euro was unable to make any headway and drifted lower into the European close as the dollar maintained a firm tone ahead of the Federal Reserve policy decision.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates in the 0.00-0.25% range at the latest policy meeting. It announced that the pace of tapering of bond purchases would be doubled to $30bn per month from January which would result in purchases being completed in March if there are no further changes.

In the revised set of economic projections, a majority of Fed members expected three rate increases in 2022 with a median average Fed Funds rate of 0.9% compared with the previous estimate of 0.3%. The median projection is for a further three rate hikes in 2023 with an average rate of 1.6% from 1.0% previously.

The dollar strengthened after the tapering announcement and revised economic projections as markets priced in an earlier rate hike.

Chair Powell stated that the economy was strong enough to cope with the faster pace of tapering and the Fed remains committed to preventing high inflation with limits over the ability to push for maximum employment given the need to control inflation pressures. He also stated that there would not be a rate increase while the tapering process is underway, although there could be only a short gap after tapering is concluded. The statement was broadly optimistic over the outlook despite uncertainty.

Powell did add that rate hikes next year should not be considered a given and the rhetoric overall provided an element of relief, although positioning is likely to have had a more substantial impact given the hawkish tilt. The dollar dipped sharply with EUR/USD rallying from lows around 1.1220 to near 1.1300. Underlying dollar sentiment remained firm, but EUR/USD was around 1.1295 on Thursday and markets will also be watching the ECB policy guidance closely later in the day.