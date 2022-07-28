The Fed will hit its QT schedule for Treasuries. But it will not come close to its target for mortgages.
Fed's Mortgage Backed Securities forecast from NY Fed. Annotations by Mish.
On March 2, a New York Fed Study projected MBS principle payments based on its assessment of market rates. The above chart is from that study.
On May 4, the Fed announced a Statement Regarding Plans for Reducing SOMA Holdings of Treasury Securities, Agency Debt, and Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities. The following chart shows the expected QT.
Total Monthly Caps
QT Cap Synopsis
- The Fed placed $17.5 billion MBS caps for June-August and $35.0 billion thereafter.
- The Fed placed $30.0 billion Treasury caps for June-August and $60.0 billion thereafter.
The Fed can easily hit its Treasury targets. It has a massive balance sheet of every duration for runoffs to work without actively selling anything.
MBS is another matter and the results speak for themselves.
Fed Securities Held Outright Billions
Monthly Averages Balances via St. Louis Fed, chart by Mish
The yellow highlights and numbers show March average vs the July average. Let's hone in on the changes.
Fed Securities Held Outright Change in Billions
Change in Monthly Averages Balances via St. Louis Fed, chart by Mish
Numerous people have claimed the Fed is missing its Treasury QT targets. The Fed is actually doing fine on that score because there are known settlement lags.
MBS is a disaster as I predicted from the outset. To understand the Fed's dilemma, consider the Fed's balance sheet by duration.
Fed's Balance Sheet by Duration
Fed's Balance Sheet data from New York Fed, chart by Mish.
Balance Sheet Analysis
- The Fed has plenty of room to meet its QT schedule for Treasuries by natural runoff and it will.
- The Fed has no room to meet its QT schedule for MBS by natural runoff.
- It's rather difficult to meet $30 billion in monthly MBS runoffs on a portfolio holding of $2 to $55 million.
The Fed needs prepayments (existing home sales) to meet its MBS targets. Well, guess what?
Existing Home Sales
Existing home sales courtesy of Trading Economics annotations by Mish
- April 20: Existing Home Sales Decline Again, But the Big Bust Starts Next Month
- June 21: Existing Home Sales Skid Another 3.4 Percent in May, Down Fourth Month
- July 20: Existing Home Sales Dive Another 5.4 Percent in June, Down Fifth Month
It would seem the Fed should have done a little bit better than $1.7 billion and $1.1 billion in the last two months, but that was it.
Even if there are delays in closing data, the Fed's own projections show it will not hit its announced targets.
I suggest the Fed dramatically overestimated existing home sales and it will not come close to its MBS QT schedule unless it changes its policy and resorts to outright sales instead of runoffs.
But outright sales of MBS will put upward pressure on mortgage rates when housing is already collapsing.
Soft Landing? Forget It!
Recession Started in May
Please note Second-Quarter GDP is -0.9 Percent, a Second Straight Decline.
However, a recession did not start in Q1. I peg the start month as May. See the above link for details.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!