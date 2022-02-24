Outlook: It seems improbable that economic data will have any effect on financial markets, and the crop is pretty thin today, anyway–jobless claims, new home sales. The Q4 GDP revision is old news, but tomorrow’s version of price changes may have some juice. The current thinking is core PCE prices up 5.2%, more than 4.9% in Dec.
The most interesting data comes from the CME FedWatch tool, which had a 33.7% probability of a 50 bp hike in March just yesterday that has contracted to a mere 9.5% today. The implication is unmistakable–the Fed will chicken out because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Looking just at oil and other commodity prices, this is backward–the Fed “should” be hiking to rein in inflation, if also jeopardizing growth at the same time. We have a plateful of Feds scheduled to speak today (Barkin, Bostic, Mester, Daly, and Waller), all busily rewriting their scripts this morning.
Commodity prices have been of great interest to traders of late, in part because Russia supplies some of the important special metals and sanctions would cut off that supply. Now attention to turning to farm commodities like wheat, because Ukraine supplies a large portion of Europe’s food, including a quarter of its cereal and vegetable oil and about half its corn (animal feed). See the commodity price index and component details from Trading Economics.com, updated around 8 am ET today. Europe is not alone in suffering from a cutoff in exports–about 70% of Russian exports of wheat go to the Middle East and Africa. US and Canadian farmers should benefit. The chart is from the gripping Farm Policy News website.
We were impressed by security experts (Malcolm Nance) and several generals on TV who took the grimmest line–they predicted the outcome we have so far, full-scale invasion with the goal of replacing the Europe and democracy-favoring leadership with a Russia-friendly regime (and eventual absorption back into the Russian Federation). It turns out Biden’s intelligence was dead-right and he had it for a long time, too–he was already warning allies about it last fall when the visit was ostensibly only to meet the Pope.
But some of the generals say a full-on war will be catastrophic for Russia, not because they will lose but because of the cost. It’s not clear Russia “won” in Chechnya and they certainly lost in Afghanistan. We worry that Putin’s grip on reality is broken, as some say, and his goal of restoring the Russian empire is all that counts, even to the extent of threatening something truly awful on the West–nukes? It’s not an overstatement to say the Russian invasion of Ukraine is going down in the history books as a Major Event. Putin and his poodle Trump will be on the same page as Hitler and Chamberlain.
We now full have-blown flight to safety in the yen and Swiss franc, but with the dollar lagging in that role, presumably because the Fed is expected to chicken out. But the standard script calls for US yields to rise proportionately more than elsewhere, which should favor the dollar eventually, just not, perhaps, today. And watch out for commodity effects on commodity currencies. If the price of oil is such a big deal and an actual driver, the CAD should be doing better, especially with a BoC policy meeting coming up.
This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.
