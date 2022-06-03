Bad news was perceived as good news yesterday, and the US stocks reversed losses on the back of a significantly lower-than-expected ADP report, which showed that the US economy added the lowest number of private jobs since the pandemic recovery began.
But, the Fed will certainly not change its mind on the soft jobs data. Due today, the US is expected to have added some 325’000 new nonfarm jobs in May, with a slower pay growth from 5.5 to 5.2%. It looks like a soft NFP figure could be interpreted as ‘good news’. But that optimism may not necessarily last long, if other factors like wages growth, and energy prices don’t hint at slower inflation.
And speaking of energy, the surprise OPEC decision to increase production may be a turning point for global oil prices, and the war, as it is likely an important step for Saudi-US relationship. The US crude hasn’t reacted on the desired direction, but yesterday, the pricing was absurd, anyway.
On the individual stocks front, Block gained 7% on news that the company is working with Apple for Tap to Pay service. Phew!
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
