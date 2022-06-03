Bad news was perceived as good news yesterday, and the US stocks reversed losses on the back of a significantly lower-than-expected ADP report, which showed that the US economy added the lowest number of private jobs since the pandemic recovery began.

But, the Fed will certainly not change its mind on the soft jobs data. Due today, the US is expected to have added some 325’000 new nonfarm jobs in May, with a slower pay growth from 5.5 to 5.2%. It looks like a soft NFP figure could be interpreted as ‘good news’. But that optimism may not necessarily last long, if other factors like wages growth, and energy prices don’t hint at slower inflation.

And speaking of energy, the surprise OPEC decision to increase production may be a turning point for global oil prices, and the war, as it is likely an important step for Saudi-US relationship. The US crude hasn’t reacted on the desired direction, but yesterday, the pricing was absurd, anyway.

On the individual stocks front, Block gained 7% on news that the company is working with Apple for Tap to Pay service. Phew!