Outlook: The big news of the day is going to be the Fed decision and the accompanying fresh economic forecasts. The decision is expected to be a pause and the universal market verdict is almost certainly going to include the word “dovish.” The Fed wants “hawkish hold” and whatever the dot-plot, will ramp up the rhetoric on the hawkish side.

It ain’t necessarily so--we have no reason to think the Fed feels even remotely dovish. But it does want to keep the door open for the next action, whatever that turns out to be, and it’s also admittedly worried about halting too soon or too late.

Reuters analyst Dolan makes the shrewd remark that in the housing market, starts swooned but permits soared, possibly a better indicator than any other as to the rate outlook. Trading Economics reports “Building permits in the United States jumped 6.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.543 million in August 2023, the highest in 10 months and easily beating market estimates of 1.443 million permits. Single-family authorizations rose 2% and Approvals of units in buildings with five units or more soared 14.8%.”

Something similar happened in the UK, where the drop in inflation inspired a drop in bets on a BoE hike tomorrow and boosted home builder companies. It also weighed on sterling, which fell to the lowest in four months.

The Fed absolutely, positively cannot afford to sound dovish today, lest it set off bounding activity that undoes the gains made in fighting inflation. It wouldn’t be just homebuilders that would respond to the idea of peak interest rates—it would be everybody.

A fun development is a Krugman Twitter note that came out last Friday and that he writes about in the NYT.

Krugman explains that a useful measure, of the dozens we have to look at, is the one that excludes food, energy, shelter and used cars. If this seems silly, since most of us spend some of our income on at least two of these, Krugman explains why he wants to exclude them. And the result is this version of inflation having fallen to about (wait for it) 2%. The problem is shelter, which is falling more slowly than other segments and can turn any argument into spaghetti. In fact, if you exclude food, energy, and used cars, inflation is actually higher. Hence, it’s all shelter.

Krugman closes with a splendid remark about why this Twitter item provoked so much rage: “A lot of it is political. Many people on the right simply assume that anyone who says that something good is happening on Joe Biden’s watch must be a liar. And some people on the left also balk at the idea that inflation is falling, because that seems to them to minimize the suffering of working families.

“But not everything is political. The question of what’s happening to inflation is, or should be, a purely technical issue.”

We have to ask whether the Fed voters read Krugman. Of course they do. They also read the Cleveland Fed and the Atlanta Fed and the NY Fed with its “underlying inflation gauge.” So far none of these measures showing inflation at a good stopping point seems to make a dent. The Fed seems to hang on, stubbornly, to it’s old-timey and possibly outdated measures. But they know about these other measures and it must make them stop and think about perhaps waiting to see if the current level of rates, if held another few months, is adequate to the job—and maybe another hike is a hike too far.

And then there is the market trying to tell the Fed what to do. It took a long time for the market to accept “higher for longer,” so the poor beleaguered Fed can’t move too quickly to say just “high for longer,” even if it wanted to. This transparency thing is a two-edged sword.

To repeat: The Fed absolutely, positively cannot afford to sound dovish today, lest it set off bounding activity that undoes the gains made in fighting inflation. It wouldn’t be just homebuilders that would respond to the idea of peak interest rates—it would be everybody. We may assume a dovish heart but need to expect a hawkish message, even more hawkish than warranted by the data.

Forecast: The consolidative pushback makes some small gains yesterday and overnight, but not enough to shake out the majority of the dollar bulls just yet. But if we assume the Fed is branded with the label “dovish” later today, we should expect consolidation to gather steam. So far we still see the area around 1.0800 as a max for the euro. Then it’s back down to the 1.0500 region, the previous low from March.

But beware—the chart is not giving much evidence that the consolidation has legs, not with the euro below 1.0700 at 8 am as New York traders have girded their loins for combat. The unexpected sloppiness in the euro could be due to various uncertainties, including the autoworkers strike and possible government shutdown. As usual, uncertainties flavor sentiment with risk aversion. Unless we see the Fed as exceptionally tricky and trying to bring down the dollar, it has to sound as hawkish as possible. This is words not deeds, but it may get away with it.

Tidbit: The tiresome controversy is starting up again over the latest Covid vaccine and who should get it. Every country has different guidelines. Has a stunner—the guidelines differ mostly because the underlying healthcare conditions differ.

Hang on to your hat: “U.S. healthcare is hard to access, has poor administrative efficiency, and lacks equity. In 2021, the Commonwealth Fund compared the healthcare systems of 11 high-income countries, using measures such as access to care, equity, and health outcomes. The U.S. had the worst healthcare system performance: an overall ranking of 11 out of 11.”

Because the US system is so lousy, herd immunity is far harder to get and that makes the low-cost intervention, the vaccine, a better choice to avoid people needing doctors and hospitals in the first place. The CDC says that if we give the vaccine only to those 65 and older, we will get an additional 200,000 hospitalizations and 15,000 deaths.

The article goes on to note the US doesn’t have the hospital beds to deal with a new outbreak—it didn’t have enough beds for flu before the Covid pandemic appeared. The US population has worse health in the first place (all those high blood pressure and diabetic fat people) and a far less useful safety net (paid sick leave, etc.). “Taken together, Americans have worse health than their counterparts. In one study, they had worse health across all 16 health outcomes than their English counterparts.”

This is why the CDC says “the vast majority of the U.S. population has an underlying condition that would qualify under a risk-based recommendation.”

The relevance to financial markets is barely visible just over the horizon. If we get another bout of serious Covid outbreaks in any way similar to what we had in 2020 and 2021, we have to expect the same outcomes, including a giant drop in consumer spending, small business bankruptcies, and all the rest of it.

