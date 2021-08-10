Outlook: One of our Rules is that the “institutional factor” is the most powerful factor, surpassing any and all economic data. This should really be re-named the “central bank” factor because in practice, the institution is usually the central bank (but sometimes it’s an army and under our last incompetent president, sometimes it’s him).

So far we have three Feds, including the Vice-Cairman, saying conditions are ripening for a tapering announcement this fall (and presumably a rate hike in 2022). Yesterday Feds Rosengren (Boston) and Bostic (Richmond) joined the Taper Club. Today we hear from Cleveland Fed Mester, addressing inflation and from a hawkish point of view. That puts even more pressure on the Fed to deliver the goods at Jackson Hole on August 26—28.

Yield makers and followers are on the ball. The rally has been impeded by the Delta scare, Republican obstruction in Congress that delays the infrastructure spending bills, and this week, the China slowing scare—but none of these can’t be overcome. Solid economic data plus rising inflation, however transitory, are going to drive yields higher. Morgan Stanley has a forecast of 1.8% for the 10-year by year-end, and we think that might be too low, considering the propensity of traders to overshoot.

The China slowdown fear may or may not be the real deal. China is thought to have been inflating its growth rates for several years now, and when a genuine slowdown appears, we are at a loss on how to judge it. While it’s true that the world economy depends on China, a slowdown that might not even be really should not have widespread and lasting effects. For example, more than one commentator speaks of commodity prices falling because of the China slowdown. Well, no. Iron ore and steel, yes, but check out the CRB index—it’s down a bit, but still up by 26.19% from the start of the year.

Having said that, China has only about 100 new Covid cases per day but its vaccines may be second-rate and the state is imposing draconian stringency measures that, depending on how long they are in place, may well result in a measurable slowdown. The first victim of this development, if that’s what we get, is Australia, plus oil exporters including Canada. But it’s early days and the China slowdown fear may well be way premature and overdone.

Oddly, one winner could be gold, which generally benefits from high uncertainty. Even if US yields are rising, the real return is still negative. Gold is not a good inflation hedge and has costs, but never mind—it’s rare and beautiful. The inverse correlation between gold and yields can easily get broken, especially if inflation fear gets a grip. So far we are willing to buy the transitory/structural story, but we all know inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules. We would get the weird outcome of a rising dollar and rising gold, just as a few years ago we got a rise in the dollar and in oil when they are supposed to be inversely correlated.

For the immediate future, meaning today and the next few days, watch out for that pullback. We have several technical indicators calling for it. They can get trumped by developments, to be sure, but call for caution.

