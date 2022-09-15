In the worlds of economics and finance, a plethora of data bombards us every day, and it’s difficult to separate the content worth paying attention to from that which is noise to be ignored. Emblematic of this issue is the way we evaluate price changes. Ultimately, when we observe any perturbation of prices, the question arises as to whether the directional move is indicative of a coming trend or a temporary aberration soon to be reversed.

This issue is critical to the way both the public and our policy makers respond to evolving economic data; and it seems particularly timely in connection with the latest report on inflation released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on September 13. According to this release, the year-over-year measure of prices of all items came in at 8.3% in August, following an increase of 8.5% the prior month. Any decline is welcome news, but at 8.3%, it’s still uncomfortably high – so much so that the publication of the report appears to have spooked the stock market, as evidenced by the 1,200-point drop in the Dow on the day of the announcement. This was the sharpest decline since June of 2020.

My sense is that the stock market response to the inflation report was an over-reaction based on a misreading of the report. On a month-to-month basis, things don’t look nearly so bad. After holding steady in July, the one-month change for all consumer prices rose by only 0.1%, in August. This uptick is trivial. Readers should realize that if the monthly price change were to hold to this 0.1% increase for a full twelve months, we’d be facing an annual inflation rate of only 1.2%. This perspective isn’t to suggest that we’ve turned a corner. Hardly. The 0.1% price change recorded for all consumer items in August can be attributed to a considerable degree to the sharp drop in energy commodity prices, which fell by more than 10% last month; and few expect that rate of decline to be sustained.

The Fed, of course, recognizes the tenuousness of conclusions based on energy prices – and food, as well. In these markets, once prices adjust to new equilibria levels following supply or demand disruptions, the impetus for further price changes tends to abate. Put another way, many believe that inflationary pressures stemming from developments in these markets may often end up being somewhat transient. This perspective appears to have been embraced by the Fed at the start of the current inflationary episode; and the Fed withstood considerable criticism for not reacting sooner to those early price spikes.

From my perspective, those criticisms seem like cheap shots. I believe the Fed was operating prudently when inflation first became evident when food and energy prices seemed to be the initial drivers; and it was equally prudent to adjust accordingly as it became clearer that these early inflationary effects had more staying power than had been originally expected. The Fed must navigate a delicate balance. Countering inflation too aggressively risks throwing the economy into a recession, costing jobs and incomes for millions of families; but failing to counter inflation in the early stages risks the pernicious effects of inflation becoming more severe, entrenched, and protracted over an extended period. Choose your poison.

The criticism that the Fed was slow off the mark in confronting inflation notwithstanding, I think the Fed is still justified in giving greater weight to core inflation, relative to the more encompassing alternative. Core inflation excludes price change data for food and energy. Unfortunately, even with this focus, while the house isn’t in a raging fire, the data are not particularly sanguine. In August, the month-over-month price change for items less food and energy was 0.6%, translating to an annualized rate of 7.4%. At this pace, the Fed’s work isn’t yet done. For the time being, barring any dramatic change of circumstances, expect further interest rate increases by the Fed, at least for the next couple of meetings. By my reading, however, this assessment isn’t all that different from that which existed before the latest CPI release for August.

The Fed appears to be on automatic pilot, where its course seems pretty well spelled out; and it has been articulating essentially the same policy for some time. That is, taming inflation is the Fed’s number one priority; and it will continue to tighten monetary policy, albeit gradually, until the pace of inflation takes a notable downturn. Anything could change, and the Fed has been careful to register this caveat at every opportunity. One hopes that this course will temper inflationary pressures sooner rather than later without fostering a recession, but one never knows. That same humility ought to apply to the Fed’s critics.

Next week, the Fed will meet, and the world is expecting another hike in its key policy interest rate target range. The question is how big a change. For the first time in my memory, I’m hearing calls for a change of 75 or even 100 basis points. Changes of this magnitude mark a departure from previous increases, which had been limited to 50 basis points during this round of tightening. While I tend to be cautious about raising interest rates too fast, I recognize the imperative for the Fed to signal its resolve. By my reading, however, any change within the 50 to 100 basis point band would reflect an approach by the Fed that is fully in line with earlier policy pronouncements. Unfortunately, that consistency won’t constrain the animal spirits from overtaking the stock market from time to time. The authority of the Fed only goes so far.