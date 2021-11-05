GBP: Interest Rate meeting, Nov 04: The Bank of England held back from hiking rates and the BoE has communicated by this decision that they fear hindering growth by raising rates too quickly more than the risk of rising inflation. Many investors will expect the GBP to be sold on rallies next week.

This week started slowly as the markets awaited the Reserve Bank of Australia, Federal Reserve, and the Bank of England interest rate meetings. How would they respond to rising inflation? Were faster interest rates ahead as future markets have been pricing? All of the world’s central banks did the same thing. They recognized the rising inflation risks, but they did not show signs of panic. The Fed announced their bond taper as expected. However, Fed’s Chair Powell stressed that the Fed would be patient before raising rates. That allowed US stocks to keep rising through all-time highs. The Bank of England held back on hiking rates and that sent the GBP crashing lower.

