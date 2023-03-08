Share:

US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 105.640.

Energies: Apr '23 Crude is Down at 77.42.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 7 ticks and trading at 125.09.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 40 ticks Higher and trading at 3999.75.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1819.90. Gold is 1 tick Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei and Indian Sensex exchanges. Currently Europe is trading Mixed at this time. .

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM Major

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major

Fed Chair Powell Testifies at 10 AM EST. Major

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. Major

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major

10-y Bond Auction is out at 1 PM EST. Major

Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. Major

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is still Mar' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 3/07/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 3/07/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see any semblance of correlation hence the Mixed bias. The markets veered to the Downside with the Dow sliding 575 points and the other indices losing ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets showed no semblance of correlation as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher and the indices were pointed Higher as well. Fed Chair Powell began his talk at 10 AM EST and the markets fell. Why? Because Chairman Powell has reiterated his stance on increasing interest rates to fight inflation. The markets did not take this well as the Dow dropped 575 points and the other indices lost ground as well. The Real Estate market is already suffering as it is becoming less and less affordable to buy a home with Higher rates. The only recourse is to lower prices and existing homeowners are loath to do that. Understand that this won't affect just real estate agents. Each time a home is bought a whole series of events occur that propel the economy. Think of home improvements that a new buyer may want to do. The materials involved; paint, carpet, sheetrock, etc. not to mention furniture. This stance on raising interest rates will have a dire effect on the economy and if that continues, layoffs are sure to follow.