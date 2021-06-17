As the dust settles from the June Fed meeting, European stocks are heading lower, easing back from record highs, and the US dollar is rallying.

As expected, the Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged at its June meeting, however, it did surprise the market with a sudden hawkish shift. The US central bank now expects two interest rate hikes in 2023, up from zero in the last meeting. Even more significantly, seven policymakers out of 17 expect at least one hike in 2022. The Fed upwardly revised its growth and inflation outlook. In short, the Federal Reserve sees the US economy recovering at a faster pace than before, warranting an acceleration towards policy normalisation.

The markets had been toying with the idea of the Fed gradually starting to talk about tapering asset purchases. However, the hawkish punch came out of the blue.

The prospect of cheap money coming to an end hit US equities. All three major Wall Street indices closed lower on Thursday, and futures are pointing to an extension of those losses in today's session. Interestingly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed -0.2%, outperforming the Dow (closed -0.77%), which is more closely linked to value stocks and cyclicals. This could add evidence to the idea that the rotation out of growth and into value has run its course and is starting to unwind.

In Europe, the FTSE is underperforming its major peers, with miners dominating the loser board. The stronger US dollar following the Fed's curveball has pulled commodity prices southwards. Meanwhile, banking stocks are on the rise, encouraged by the prospect of higher interest rates and an increase in net interest income.

Airlines are also taking off in the hope that double-jabbed tourists will be able to skip quarantine. Currently, British tourists returning from Amber-list countries such as Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal must quarantine for ten days. The current quarantine rules are putting most off travelling, so this shift in policy would be a game-changer for the airlines.

FX - US looks ripe for further upside, EUR under-performs

It should come as no surprise that the US dollar is outperforming today as it builds on yesterday's gains. The accelerated timetable for rate increases is music to the ears of US dollar traders. As such, the greenback boasted its biggest daily climb since March 2020.

The US dollar looks comfortable holding its gains. Looking forward, the Fed is unlikely to remain as committed to its transitory inflation song. With some upbeat data, there is scope for further upside. Attention will now turn to US weekly jobless claims later today.

The euro is having a tough day. Despite better-than-forecast Core CPI data, the common currency is languishing more than its peers. Core CPI rose 1% YoY in May, ahead of the 0.9% expected. CPI hit 2% YoY, in line with forecasts and at the ECB's target level.

Oil slips but upward trend remains

Oil prices have edged lower on Thursday on the back of a stronger US dollar. The Fed's surprise move accelerating the path towards policy normalisation caught the oil market off guard. Oil prices have recovered from session lows quickly, thanks in part to upbeat inventory data.

Data from the EIA revealed that crude oil stockpiles dropped steeply as refineries boosted operations at the fastest pace since before the pandemic. Inventories declined by 7.4 million barrels in the week to 11 June. The draw was stronger than expected, also due to a rise in exports, which indicates demand is picking up worldwide.

Today's decline had barely touched the strong rally that oil has witnessed over the past month. US dollar strength has not been able to derail oil's incredible recent rally. The uptrend is firmly intact.

Oil prices have soared more than 11% across the past four weeks on growing demand expectations.

Gold could see more downside coming

Gold is licking its wounds on Thursday, attempting a small rebound after tanking in the previous session. Despite inching higher today, the yellow metal still trades around its lowest level in a month, hit hard by the stronger US dollar and treasury yields after the Fed's sudden hawkish turn.

The Fed signalling it might start reining in interest rates in 2023, sooner than anticipated, is bad news for non-yielding gold. While gold is a hedge against inflation, a rate hike by the Fed takes the shine off the non-yielding investment.

Today's rise could be seen as a selling opportunity rather than a change of position by the market. A dovish Fed has been gold's best friend, but now the hawks are returning its time to rethink long positions in gold.

Gold breached several key support levels after the hawkish Fed announcement, bringing with it a considerable shift in the technical outlook.