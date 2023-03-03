Share:

Outlook: Today is the Friday ahead of payrolls day (March 10) and a good time to tidy your desk and organize your sock drawer. More than one report had mistakenly said the release was today, but never mind—it will likely contribute the next brick in a wall of fresh inflation expectations that got another brick with yesterday’s unit labor costs.

The Fed pause/pivot is dead. The BlackRock chief investment officer told the FT “I don’t recall this dramatic of a reassessment of economic conditions in such a short time period, with the exception of major shocks like Covid-19 and the collapse of Lehman Brothers,” and “I would never have thought you would have seen this kind of re-acceleration in inflation.”

Adding to other inflation data is yesterday’s Q4 unit labor costs, revised to 3.2% annualized from 1.1%. Trading Economics reports this is still better than 6.9% in the previous period and “the smallest increase in labor costs since the first quarter of 2021, reflecting a 4.9 percent increase in hourly compensation and a 1.7 percent increase in productivity. Year-on-year, labor costs were up 6.3 percent, following a 6.4 percent rise. In 2022, unit labor costs advanced by 6.5 percent, after a 2.4 percent increase in 2021.”

That’s too much information to take in one swallow, but the point is that the market saw unit labor costs as inflationary while the data itself is not that bad—it’s the 4.9% rise in hourly compensation that is scary.

The FT goes on: “The yield on the two-year Treasury note hit 4.94 per cent on Thursday, a level last reached in 2007 before the global financial crisis. Yields on 10-year and 30-year Treasuries this week broke through 4 per cent for the first time since November. The moves follow weeks of unrelenting data showing inflation in the US running hotter than economists had expected, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to redouble efforts to tamp down growth by raising interest rates.”

Yesterday Fed Gov Waller said he endorses a peak at 5.1-5.4% (from the current 4.5-4.75) but if inflation runs hot, the policy range may have to be raised even more. Futures markets are already there, with the peak at 5.45% in Sept. So far expectations are still for the Fed to do 25 bp at the March 21-22 policy meeting and some analysts say the Fed must be regretting it had signaled a slowdown.

Well, maybe, but just as inflation can flail up, it can also flail down. Fed Gov Waller himself said "It could be that progress has stalled, or it is possible that the numbers released last month were a blip."

And Reuters alerts us to the idea that the “real” Fed funds rate is already far higher than the nominal. The San Francisco Fed has something named a “Proxy” Fed funds rate and it’s already at 6%+.

The San Francisco Fed says “This measure uses a set of 12 financial variables, including Treasury rates, mortgage rates, and borrowing spreads to assess the broader stance of monetary policy.” It works perfectly to 2008 but then diverges from the effective rate after that, reflecting in part “financial conditions such as forward guidance and balance sheet operations.” Note this study doesn’t name quantitative tightening per se.

Bottom line and forecast: The bond market has gone overboard on seeing inflation behind every bush and tree. While the new expectation of peak 5.5% may well turn out to be accurate, 6% is too far. One way we know—not only data that jumps around, but also the S&P. When the hysteria cools down, yields should retreat and so, likely enough, the dollar.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

