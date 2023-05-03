Dale shared Weekly targets in EURUSD and DXY. He would like to see new lows in The Dollar and Lower highs in Gold to set up a short.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds comfortably above 1.1000 after US data, eyes on Fed
EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.1000 as the US Dollar struggles to stage a rebound despite the relatively upbeat ADP employment data and ISM Services PMI report. The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points later in the day.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2500 ahead of FOMC policy decisions
GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure as investors ignore the upbeat data while waiting for the US Federal Reserve's policy announcements.
Gold consolidates gains above $2,010 as focus shifts to Fed
Gold price continues to fluctuate in its daily range above $2,010 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory near 3.4% ahead of the Fed's policy decisions, helping XAU/USD hold its footing.
With Fed's rate hike around the corner, Bitcoin price could rally again
Arthur Hayes, crypto influencer and analyst told his 377,000 followers on Twitter that he is shorting US bank related stocks. The expert’s opinion is that the Central bank needs to cut interest rates to tackle the banking crisis.
S&P 500: Index flat ahead of Fed rate announcement, but expect downtrend to unfold
The S&P 500 looks to be finally turning over after its 10% rally from its March 13 low. Tuesday's 1.16% pullback furnished a perfect evening star candlestick pattern that spells trouble for the index.