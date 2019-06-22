Equities climb, S&P 500 sets record

Credit markets soar, 10-year Treasury hits 1.973%, below 2% for the first time since November 2016

DXY drops 1.35%, it largest five session fall since March

Crude oil surges more than 9% on Mid-East conflict

Gold crosses $1,400 an ounce for the first time in six years

Markets responded to the FOMC’s rate caution by sending stocks and the credit markets flying and the dollar plunging while tensions in the Persian Gulf stoked crude prices and gave gold its strongest boost in six years.

The S&P 500 added 2.3% this week, touching 2,964.15 a new all-time high on Friday before closing at 2,950.46 just under yesterday’s record close at 2,954.18.

Reuters

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.1% reaching 26,907.37, just under the intra-day record of 26,951.81 set on October 3rd last year. The week’s close at 26,719.13 was the fourth highest behind Thursday’s 26,753.17, and October 2nd and 3rd 2018 at 26,828.39 and 26,773.94.

Reuters

The Nasdaq climbed 2.8% on the week with a high of 8,088.88 on Thursday. The record for the index is 8,176.08 set on April 29th this year and the high close was 8,163.996 on May 5th.

Treasury prices moved higher with the yield on the benchmark 10-year hitting 1.974% on Thursday its lowest and the first dip below 2% since November 9th 2016. It closed at 2.066%.

The 2-year Treasury shed 7.5 basis point on the week closing at 1.78%. Thursday’s bottom at 1.696% was the lowest return since November 16, 2017.

Reuters

Yields in the Treasury market have been falling since early last November commencing while the Fed was still raising rates. By the December 19th FOMC meeting and its 0.25% increase the 2-year Treasury had already lost 33 points of yield.

The dollar lost ground across the board with the DXY currency basket shedding 1.35%. All of the declines came on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday after the FOMC meeting. The greenback fared no better against individual currencies losing 1.4% versus the euro, 1.1% against the yen and 1.3% from the sterling even in the midst of its Tory leadership campaign and the revived prospect for a no-deal exit from the EU.

Reuters

The Fed prepared the ground for rate cuts later in the year, perhaps as early as the next meeting on July 31st by removing the “patient” prescription from the FOMC statement and stating that it was ready to act to sustain the economic expansion. Chairman Powell noted that while risks have risen the US economy, led by the labor market is still performing well.

Crude oil prices jumped 9.4% on the week their largest five day gain since December 2016. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent, the European crude oil standard were driven higher by the confrontation between the United States and Iran played out in the Persian Gulf.

Reuters

American led sanctions have severely restricted Iran’s ability to sell its oil. Iran has struck back by mining several tankers in the Gulf and on Thursday shooting down an unarmed US drone aircraft.

Teheran hopes higher oil prices and supply disruptions might persuade European and perhaps Asian nations to intercede on its behalf with the United States. President Trump has not struck with the US military, saying that the drone attack must have been a mistake and scheduling but then cancelling naval sorties against several Iranian targets.

Gold was the other recipient of tension pricing. The precious metal appreciated 4.3%, breaking through $1,400 for the first time since September 2013, though closing just below at $1,399.50.