US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 103.785.

Energies: Jan '23 Crude is Up at 76.05.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 8 ticks and trading at 130.31.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 25 ticks Lower and trading at 4047.00.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1818.90. Gold is 66 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. Conversely all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Import Prices m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Economic Projections is out at 2 PM EST. Major.

FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Funds Rate is out at 2 PM EST. Major.

FOMC Press Conference starts at 2:30 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the S&P hit a High at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN was in an upswing already around that time. If you look at the charts below S&P gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the ZN gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 12/13/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 12/13/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Tuesday morning. The markets veered to the Upside and the Dow gained 104 points. The other indices gained ground as well. Given that today is FOMC Day we will maintain a Neutral bias.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the market was sitting on its's hands waiting for the all-important CPI numbers to come out. They were released at 8:30 AM EST yesterday and after they were released the markets took off. The year over year number came in at 7.1% versus the 7.3% expected and the markets celebrated this. I suppose that any positive news is worth celebrating in this market. Today as we know the Federal Reserve will announce the FFR (Federal Funds Rate) or more commonly called the Overnight Rate. This is the rate that they charge the banks to lend. Of course, the banks will charge much more than that as rate to consumers. Do we think they will raise? Yes, but not as much as prior meetings. The Fed has raised by 75 basis points for the last few meetings in order to combat inflation. They need to be careful with this so as not to drive the economy into a ditch. Our bias is Neutral because the markets have never reacted with any sense of normalcy on this day.