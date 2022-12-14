US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 103.785.
Energies: Jan '23 Crude is Up at 76.05.
Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 8 ticks and trading at 130.31.
Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 25 ticks Lower and trading at 4047.00.
Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1818.90. Gold is 66 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. Conversely all of Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Import Prices m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Economic Projections is out at 2 PM EST. Major.
-
FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
-
Federal Funds Rate is out at 2 PM EST. Major.
-
FOMC Press Conference starts at 2:30 PM EST. Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the S&P hit a High at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN was in an upswing already around that time. If you look at the charts below S&P gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the ZN gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2022 - 12/13/22
S&P - Dec 2022 - 12/13/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Tuesday morning. The markets veered to the Upside and the Dow gained 104 points. The other indices gained ground as well. Given that today is FOMC Day we will maintain a Neutral bias.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday the market was sitting on its's hands waiting for the all-important CPI numbers to come out. They were released at 8:30 AM EST yesterday and after they were released the markets took off. The year over year number came in at 7.1% versus the 7.3% expected and the markets celebrated this. I suppose that any positive news is worth celebrating in this market. Today as we know the Federal Reserve will announce the FFR (Federal Funds Rate) or more commonly called the Overnight Rate. This is the rate that they charge the banks to lend. Of course, the banks will charge much more than that as rate to consumers. Do we think they will raise? Yes, but not as much as prior meetings. The Fed has raised by 75 basis points for the last few meetings in order to combat inflation. They need to be careful with this so as not to drive the economy into a ditch. Our bias is Neutral because the markets have never reacted with any sense of normalcy on this day.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0650 ahead of Fed
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0650 on Wednesday. Ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements, the US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand and helping the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2400 area on US Dollar weakness
Following a consolidation phase at around 1.2350 earlier in the day, GBP/USD gained traction and advanced to the 1.2400 area on Wednesday despite soft UK inflation data. The persistent US Dollar weakness ahead of the Fed's rate decision fuels the pair's upside
Gold consolidate gains above $1,800 as US yields hold steady
Gold price is treading water above the $1,800 mark on Wednesday as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady slightly below 3.5% following Tuesday's sharp decline. Investors gear up for the Federal Reserve's policy announcements.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao fights crypto jitters, exchange processes $1.4 billion in withdrawals in 24 hours
Changpeng Zhao informed traders that the exchange processed $1.4 billion in withdrawals over a 24-hour period, and Binance holds customer funds as is.
Fed December Preview: Will US Dollar selloff continue? Premium
The US Dollar suffered heavy losses against its major rivals on Tuesday after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6% in November from 6.3% in October.