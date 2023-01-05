Outlook: While we wait for eurozone CPI and US payrolls tomorrow, we have US trade today, plus the revised ADP private sector payrolls report. The bigger news yesterday was the ISM manufacturing PMI flailing and the Fed minutes.
Smart analysts take note that while the headline PMI is bad, the ISM “employment diffusion index” has been tame near 50 and rose to 51.4 in December, the highest since August. So, while some yell “recession,” others see a more stubborn Fed than before, because the Fed is still addicted to the Phillips Curve and absolutely needs employment to be bad.
Analysts see stuff in the minutes to chew on, but the main point is that while the market insists on seeing a rate cut late in the current year, the Fed sees no cuts. In fact, the CME Fed Watch tool sees a rise in those expecting 50 bp at the Feb 1 meeting.
The NY Fed issues one of its reports on inflation that is nearly unbearable to read–it’s stuffy and jargon-laden, and makes you want to punch the authors. Using the onion metaphor for types of inflation, it has three important layers of inflation--core goods, core services ex-housing, and housing. See the chart, only one of several. The point is that inflation is moderating at rates different than headline numbers show.
Tomorrow will be fraught because payrolls Friday is always fraught. We expect payrolls, whatever the number, to be higher than the Fed would like. The question is whether the net effect of the data we have so far leads to a diagnosis of stagflation. We hope not because it would make Larry Summers the guy who got it right. Stay tuned.
