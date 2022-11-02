US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 111.120.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 87.83.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Up 2 ticks and trading at 121.03.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 14 ticks Lower and trading at 3852.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1658.30. Gold is 86 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Nikkei and Sensex exchanges. Europe is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Funds Rate is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Press Conference starts at 2:30 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9 AM and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/01/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/01/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD was trading Lower and the indices were pointed Higher Tuesday morning. The market had other ideas as the Dow dropped 80 points and the other indices traded Lower as well. Given that today is FOMC Day, our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So, when we viewed the market early yesterday morning, we noticed the indices trading Higher and the USD was trading Lower, which is correlated. We also took into consideration that all the exchanges in both Asia and Europe were trading Higher Tuesday morning. The markets had other ideas as the indices closed Lower Tuesday. Given that today is FOMC Day our bias is Neutral. Do we think the Fed will raise? Yes, we do, the question is by how much. The Fed must walk this tightrope very carefully as they can drive the US economy into a ditch if they aren't careful. Fortunately, that hasn't happened yet, and we hope it never does but as in all things, only time will tell.