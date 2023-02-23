Share:

Outlook: We get the usual new unemployment claims data today but we continue to imagine they are not terribly helpful and shouldn’t drive any price changes anywhere. The number will have to get substantially above 200,000 to make any real difference to anyone. Quick, find a correlation with anything important:

The Fed minutes make it clear: all the members concur that taming unacceptably high inflation is the "key factor" and as NY Fed Williams put it, the Fed is "absolutely" committed to bringing inflation back down to its 2% target over the next few years, to be achieved by chopping demand down into line with still constrained supply.

The inflation analysis here yesterday showed the NY Fed foresees 3.8% within 12 months if nothing big comes along. But the sticky price analysis from the Atlanta Fed shows inflation at 8% annualized in Jan and 6.4% y/y, with persistent inflation higher than the PCE data shows.

No 2% anywhere here. And remember Williams’ “next few years.” For what it’s worth, the latest Bloomberg survey has CPI rising to 4% (from 3.7% in the last survey). It also has Q1 growth revised to 0.5% from no-change and Q2 and Q3 contracting. Remember the Atlanta Fed has 2.5% for Q1 while the Blue Chip forecast remains under zero. We get an update tomorrow.

We got an insight yesterday from stories about big box store earnings and earnings forecasts—that “food inflation has been the most stubborn of all the categories," according to the Walmart CEO. That’s okay for Walmart, which gets over half its revenues from food, but not so hot to Home Depot and its ilk. Reuters points out that the average cost of food consumed at home is up 11.3% y/y in Jan and more than 5 points over the headline inflation rate. “Food cost increases have outstripped broader inflation for nearly a year.”

Food comprises 14-15% of both the CPI and PCE measures, with “shelter” the bigger component, 23% to 42%, according to a Brooking chart from June 2021, so nearly two years out of date (but the best we can find on short notice and damn Google search changes).

Not to be silly, but if house prices start falling, we could get inflation falling automatically even as food inflation remains high and the inflation mentality becomes embedded in the consumer’s brain. After all, very few actually buy and sell houses each month but everyone buys food every day.

Bottom line: No matter what PCE inflation turns out to be, it won’t be good enough to stay the hand of the Fed for “the next few years.” Get used to it. Resurgent talk of a pause or pivot and the first rate cut are not to be heeded.

That doesn’t mean the dollar is on a nearly endless rally line. Plenty of other factors can come along to cut it down to size. Among the least probable is the most enchanting—an end to the Ukraine war. Can China get this done somehow? A brokered peace might be better than years and years of Russia not winning but not leaving, either. An end to the war means a Marshall Plan-like recovery effort that will goose industrial production, raise demand for industrial commodities, raise demand for Western labor and thus wages, and a thousand other growth factors. At a guess, every government has a team of folks beavering in a back room on exactly how the plan will look and who will pay for it.

And as improbable as this may seem today, if we have “several years to come” on taming inflation, a resolution in Ukraine can easily come withing “several years.”

More probable is a giant Chinese recovery, with similar effects on Western industrial output, etc. and note that as China ramps up production and fixes port and supply chain issues, prices “should” fall. They won’t be prices pertaining to food and shelter in the US, but will have a disinflationary effect all the same.

Forecast: For the near-term, by which we mean a few weeks, the dollar remains in a nicely bullish mode but remember that trends never move in a straight line and a correction can come early next week on plain, old-fashioned position-adjustment.

