Outlook: Today we get the ADP private sector jobs forecast and the Fed rate hike, followed by the Powell press conference. The 75 bp hike is viewed as a foregone conclusion and everyone will be hanging on to every word Powell speaks for clues as to whether there will be a lesser hike at the next meeting in December. They are headed for disappointment--we can hardly expect Powell to spill the beans even though we know the Fed likes to condition the market well ahead of time and to avoid any charge of unexpected surprises. The occasion of a 75 bp hike is hardly the time to announce or even hint that next one will be less.

Equity market gains based on expectations of the hypothetical Dec pivot are in harsh contrast to the bond market, which doesn’t buy it. Reuters notes the “three and 12-month Treasury bill rates hitting their highest in 15 years at 4.2% and 4.8% respectively. In the absence of more severe signs of economic slowdown, the rates market clearly still sees the Fed hiking hard and staying up there - much as Fed officials have been insisting.”

To reprise yesterday’s December pivot story a little, we think the Fed can’t afford to heed what the stock market players want, not after saying repeatedly and loudly that taming inflation is the top priority, even if it causes “pain.” The NY Fed’s underlying inflation gauge may show a tipping point for abatement of inflation, but that’s hardly enough to go on, either. As for the Bloomberg argument, Powell’s favorite yield curve, it’s still just one factor and what it shows is pending recession–exactly as expected all along. Most of all, the Fed claims to be data-dependent and we don’t have the data yet!

Besides, the new job openings in the Jolts report are precisely what the Fed did not want to see. The Lazard equity chief told Bloomberg “Hopes for a Fed dovish pivot are misplaced. The Fed is far from the point where it can declare victory over inflation and lift its foot off the economic brake.”

To build the narrative of a 50 bp hike in December on these stories just doesn’t cut the mustard.

What might do the trick is a feeling among the members that the breakneck pace of hiking should be slowed down so everyone can take a breath. After all, we will have had four 75 bp hikes in a row in just a few months–a Shock no matter the justification. Reuters names it “downshifting,” a descriptive term. The regional Feds have evidence of sentiment souring, and perhaps a lesser hike and the seeming beginning-of-the-end would restore confidence and happy recovery thoughts.

That leaves us with the same deduction–the probability of “only” 50 bp in December is pretty high but we won’t know it for another few weeks, after fresh data comes in and that’s only if the data points that way. A Shock can be seen only in the rearview mirror and only after it has set off alarm bells.

Reuters puts it in term of “opening the door” for a lesser hike in Dec, as though it’s a done deal. It’s definitely not a done deal and it’s almost certain Powell will give no hints even if in their hearts, the Feds do intend to pare back in December.

As former TreasSec Summers says, it would be “disastrously premature” to change expectations when inflation really is the top priority, it’s not abating, mainstream economists have a lousy track record of calling the tipping point, and most of all, the Fed has in the past chickened out and eased too early.

So that’s the awkward place we are in this morning. Whatever dollar gains would accrue on the back of the Fed’s 75 bp hike today are zeroed out by the likelihood of a lesser hike in December even though we are not going to get any hints, let alone actual news, about any such pivot. As we say in economics, aargh.

And tomorrow it’s the Bank of England’s turn. Expectations are centered on 75 bp, the biggest rate rise in 33 years–with sterling continuing to gain if that is the outcome but forecast to fall if it’s a lesser hike.

