Outlook: If the enormous $1.75 trillion stimulus bill (plus the $500 billion infrastructure bill) gets passed today, current data on jobless claims and payrolls are going to be irrelevant. Payrolls are forecast at 450,000, better than 194,000 in Sept but below the average year-to-date. (Sept gets revised today.) Trading Economics forecasts 400,000, reminding us that the difference between the expected and the actual is what drives market prices, but the new fiscal spending is going to goose employment and maybe wages, too. It may not happen immediately, but job growth nearing one million per month is not unrealistic.

Yesterday’s jobless claims fell as expected to 269,000 from 283,000 (revised) the week before and forecasts of 275,000. This is the lowest number of jobless claims since the pandemic started in March 2020 but cheers that recovery is here are not valid given employer still see a very large worker shortage. Like many others, we are haunted by 4 million persons voluntarily leaving the workforce in the last JOLTS report, reflecting massive discontent. Fed chief Powell is not tone-deaf—he said the Fed is watching the participation rate.

Once hysteria over payrolls dies down, we can all contemplate the rise in short-term yields in the US, UK, and Australia on hype of imminent central bank rate hikes that has now crashed. Even the Bund got a boost for a while, despite nobody expecting anything from the ECB. Bloomberg is a little too cute with this: “… bond bears are back in their foxholes. But just about every major jobs and inflation reading for developed economies in coming months threatens to set off fresh confrontations between bond markets and central banks — which are also now among the biggest holders of sovereign bonds.”

Gold bugs are happy that central banks are not going hog-wild about inflation—that’s their job. Gold is up over $2 and flirting with $1800 again.

The FX market is a little befuddled by the sharp rise in rates at the short end that have now met an ignominious end, but Bloomberg is probably correct to expect multiple replays of this scene. For the moment, nobody is winning the interest rate sweepstakes but if we turn to growth, the US is, as usual, the winner. So we are back to believing in the dollar, with the caveat that against some currencies, like the CAD, the factors get swirly (oil, jobs).

The weekly EUR/USD chart on the next page shows the euro on the cusp of collapse (beyond a 50% retracement) and what usually happens at this point is a seemingly perverse pushback to the upside. Be careful.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

