Outlook: We get motor vehicle sales today, plus factory orders but attention is on the FOMC minutes and the Fed’s stance on QT and whether letting maturing issues runoff will be at $50 billion a month or something much more, even double that. See the tidbit below in which Fed Pres George worries about triggering market instability. The Fed is walking on eggshells.

Overnight the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to signal a tightening bias, but critics note the vast divergence between what the RBA says and what the market expects. Last time the RBA kept the cash rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1% for the 15th consecutive month, but markets are screaming for a hike and not closer to year-end, either. Last week Bloomberg featured an Australian pension fund manager who says the hike won’t be anywhere near the 150 bp-plus the market is expecting this year. Besides, the RBA does NOT follow the Fed, as some think. It was cutting while the Fed as hiking starting in 2016. RBA Gov Lowe may let the cat out of the bag if he repeats his “patience” mantra and his idea that since the public expects inflation to be transitory, the RBA doesn’t need to hike pre-emptively. If Lowe sticks to his guns, the AUD could be in trouble.

In the US, we had the 2/10 and 3/30 yield inversion last week. The much-watched 2/10 is negative by 6 points. Yield inversion will be getting commentary for a very long time to come. Most recent is Barron’s article saying the recession signal is bogus because the economy is so robust (unemployment at 3.6%). A former NY Fed economist points out that the 3 month/10 year is a better barometer and it’s nicely positive. And as everyone is starting to mention, the Fed sets the short-term rate but the market sets the longer rates–but longer rates are distorted by QE.

A Reader kindly sent us the text of Kansas City Fed Pres George’s speech last week that is useful: “My concern about in inverted yield curve does not reflect its intensely debated value as a predictor of recession. Rather, my view is that an inverted curve has implications for financial stability with incentives for reach-for-yield behavior. An inverted yield curve also pressures traditional bank lending models that rely on net interest margins, or the spread between borrowing short and lending long. Community banks in particular rely on net interest margins to maintain their profitability, with rural areas especially dependent on rural banks.

“As the FOMC begins the process of removing accommodation, not only will the policy rate need to rise, but the balance sheet will need to decline significantly. Negative real rates and large balance sheet have distortive effects. For example, by owning roughly one-quarter of MBS market along with a significant portfolio of longer-term Treasuries, our presence in financial markets muddies price signals, encourages excessive risk-taking, and can foster financial instability. Asset prices remain historically high and remain vulnerable to economic and policy uncertainty.”

Right on.

For what it’s worth, we like the blog headline of Seeking Alpha contributor Avi Gilburt–What if they held a recession and no one showed up?” Gilburt argues that stock market sentiment has almost nothing to do with the Fed or economics, and even the father of the efficient market theory, Eugene Fama, admitted in 2010 that “Economics is not very good at explaining swings in economic activity. We don’t know what causes recessions. We’ve never known.” Recessions occur with a 12-18 month (or more) lag after a yield curve inversion. Gilburt expects sentiment to keep the S&P rising for some time before a 3-6 month correction, and even then sentiment will start rising again before the dip is over.

“… my expectation is that we will likely enter a 3-6 month pullback in the market from 5500 to 4600SPX. And once we are at least halfway through that pullback, the economists will begin to stir. Once we reach the target for that pullback, I think we will likely have moved into a ‘recession.’ But that will likely mark the bottom of that corrective pullback, and have us setting our sights on the next target thereafter – 6000SPX. Remember what happened the last time economists told us we were in a ‘recession?’”

Economics is a disgraced profession. It’s not bad enough that Trump trade advisor Navarro (PhD, Econ, Harvard) is a coup-favoring crackpot and Fama disavows efficient markets, but we can’t come to consensus on yield curve inversion meaning certain recession. We think, big picture, the US and Nato are going to end up in this war and the recession won’t come until it’s over.

As events unroll, we still expect the dollar to be a beneficiary, especially if the no-recession camp gets the upper hand.

Energy Issues: We are following the green energy story out of the corner of our eye because we have been here before, starting in 1973, so feel skeptical. The Economist has a story on how this is “energy innovation’s big moment.” In a full page, all the references are to committees and nary a company named. One interesting nugget–of the $14 trillion of pandemic stimulus money spent worldwide ($6 trillion in the US), only 6% went to green initiatives.

A separate article in the same issue points out that not a single European government says out loud it recommends conserving energy in the current Russia-induced crisis, like turning down the thermostat. The point–energy is politically a toxic subject. Worse, politicians are afraid to lead because they fear being tarred and feathered with the self-righteous climate change crowd.

Ukraine War Nugget: We don’t know if it’s true, but ZeroHedge has a story that over the weekend, the Ukrainian parliament passed a measure specifying the reward for captured Russian equipment, even if it’s a Russian turning it in. A tank gets $100,000, a helicopter, half a million, and a fighter plane or first rank ship, a cool million. We submitted the story to Snopes for a fact-check. So far only Yahoo!News and HuffPost have the story among the primary news outlets, although on March 8, Newsweek said a Ukrainian arms maker was offering similar rewards. (Imagine those fuddy-duddy American military types doing something like this!)

