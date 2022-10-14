Outlook: We get retail sales this morning but attention will remain focused on inflation.

The market expected CPI inflation to fall to 8.0-8.1% from 8.3% in August but it got 8.2% instead. This switched the expectations back to 75 bp in Dec instead of 50 in Dec. But much data is due before the Dec policy meeting and it’s not impossible for “peak” inflation to come back into vogue before then.

We think it’s news that the NY Fed’s “underlying inflation gauge” shows a mere 4.4%. Here is the statement direct from the Fed.

October 2022: The New York Fed Staff UIG Measures

The UIG "full data set" measure for September is currently estimated at 4.4%, a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the current estimate of the previous month. The "prices-only" measure for September is currently estimated at 6.0%, unchanged from the current estimate for the previous month. The twelve-month change in the September CPI was +8.2%, a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the previous month.

For September 2022, trend CPI inflation is estimated to be in the 4.4% to 6.0% range, a slightly wider range than in August, with a 0.1% decrease on its lower bound and an unchanged upper bound.

The “prices-only” underlying inflation gauge (UIG) is derived from a large number of disaggregated price series in the consumer price index (CPI), while the “full data set” measure incorporates additional macroeconomic and financial variables.”

Got that? If you feel wonky, you can get the details by following a link provided.

In other news, JP Morgan chief Dimon said last week it’s recession for sure, and yesterday he said he doubts it will be soft landing. But the Fed is on the right track now and “killing inflation is far better than stagflation.” We keep waiting for those signs of recession…. We may see something forming in the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow. It was a surprising 2.9% on Oct 7 and we get an update today.

Geopolitics: Elsewhere, the Ukraine war is going badly for Russia with some 90,000-100,000 solders lost, wounded or killed. Deserters have showed up not only in other European countries but also S. Korea and Alaska. French Pres Macron earlier this week called for Putin to return to negotiations and surely Russia will run out of missiles soon. What had been seen as the second largest military in the world has turned out to be pathetic. Russia’s shortcomings won’t help the energy-starved Europeans this winter, but maybe the next one.

In China, the Communist Party begins its 20th Congress on Sunday and will preoccupy the foreign affairs wonks. One thing they already see coming–Pres Xi may be regretting having aligned himself with Putin’s Russia and perhaps made China vulnerable to the same sanctions and pariah status. China needs the west to buy its goods. It also needs to repair the property sector and perhaps the state-owned banks and other entities that perform so poorly and get away with it because they are state-owned. In a free market, they would go bankrupt. The Chinese understand capitalism better than most westerners, so they know this and they know we know it, too. Regaining “face” is surely a goal, but the experts predicts more dire things instead of a pullback from his crackdown on the immoral stuff that accompanies free markets.

On the surface, there are a few rare protests against Xi but more protests against the management of the zero Covid policy. Reuters reports “Since 2020, China has reported 5,226 COVID fatalities among its population of 1.4 billion. In contrast, over 1 million people have died of the disease in the United States…. In January-March, China's economy barely grew as authorities battled with the highly transmissible Omicron variant. In April, the urban jobless rate hit 6.1%, its highest since February 2020. In July, unemployment among those aged between 16 and 24 reached a record 19.9%.”

The Guardian reports a banner on an overpass reads “We want food, not PCR tests. We want freedom, not lockdowns. We want respect, not lies. We want reform, not a cultural revolution. We want a vote, not a leader. We want to be citizens, not slaves.” But nobody in China has ever heard of Tiananmen Square.

Tidbit: The Jan 6 Committee hearing yesterday was splendid and made the point clearly that Trump had criminal intent in inciting the insurrection. Congress will subpoena Trump. Indictments are virtually assured after the midterm election. New footage shows the universally disliked Speaker Pelosi showing real leadership. Even the oily Schumer stood tall. Also, the Supreme Court rejected the latest Trump effort to delay, delay, delay with a simple one-sentence “appeal denied.”

