Outlook: We get unemployment claims today, expected to disappoint under 400,000 for the 6th consecutive month at 345,000. Then tomorrow is nonfarm payrolls. Morgan Stanley has a forecast of 725,000 in August (with the unemployment rate down from 5.4% to 5.1% and a rise in average hourly earnings).

After the disappointing ADP number yesterday, economists are busily revising their NFP estimates lower to 725,000, according to Bloomberg, down from 943,000 in July and 938,000 in June. It’s still better than the ADP private sector number at 375,00 but underscores that while ADP gets the number massively wrong most of the time, it gets the direction right most of the time. We say that August doesn’t much matter–what matters is September, assuming children join to vaccination list and allow parents to get back to work. This has been a gigantic sticking point all along and nobody should be surprised that job growth is backsliding. If children can get vaccinated in September, we won’t get the job surge of around 1 million until the October data and that’s not reported until the first Friday in November.

Accordingly, the Fed is not going to get upset about a disappointing set of numbers–claims today, NFP tomorrow–and this timetable reinforces the idea that the taper announcement is coming in November, not September. But that doesn’t mean traders will not turn against the dollar today.

Analysts are still digesting yesterday’s ISM report, which had gains in all the sectors except price and jobs. As Trading Economics reports, the real problem is “companies and suppliers continue to struggle at unprecedented levels to meet increasing demand. All segments of the manufacturing economy are impacted by record-long raw-materials lead times, continued shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products.”

Everyone is worried about supply problems leading directly to inflation–and it probably will–but in this interim, supply problems are leading to slowing job growth. One issue coming increasingly to the fore is lousy service at restaurants and stores. Apparently people are refusing to staff at low wages, even with government subsidies ending this week. This raises the specter of slowing growth, again. As noted the other day, the normally exuberant Atlanta Fed keeps lowering its estimate, arriving at 5.3% yesterday for Q3. The New York Fed has a mere 3.8%.

Other data today–factory orders, trade, final durables, even unit labor costs–are secondary and can be deduced from data already out. That gives room to ponder other places. In the eurozone, the FT wonders whether the ECB will reject Fed-style tapering in favor of a shift from short-term QE to the longer-term subsidy program.

In the background are rising doubts about the mood shift in China, where Xi is initiating some peculiar and self-defeating measures (like the latest, forbidding big data companies from listing in the US). The Economist attributes it the concept of “common prosperity” but fails to communicate what that means in two full pages. It may have something to do with reducing income inequality but it’s also something more that is not definable.

Uncertainty about the pandemic and strange conduct by China, plus the new acknowledgement that the US recovery is not a high-speed one-way street, are combining to plant the seeds of risk-off. Ironically, if that develops, it favors the dollar, if for the “wrong” reason. In the meanwhile, dollar positivity is sinking fast.

Off on the side, the FT has a story today about how inflation is not actually rising, but falling, in both Europe and the US, if you jigger the numbers in a sensible way. This may be true, but is still the rear-view mirror. Note that commodity prices are zig-zagging down today, if still vastly elevated. The connection between commodity prices and consumer inflation is mostly a weak one, but can set the tone. It remains to be seen whether supply constraints of all stripes–port blockages, port closures, high container and shipping costs, outright shortages (chips), etc.–deliver inflation.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!