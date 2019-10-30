The Federal Reserve has cut rates again but signaled that the no further moves are likely in the near future. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam discuss the developments and what is on the road ahead for the dollar.
EUR/USD settles well above 1.1100 post-Fed
The EUR/USD pair soared to 1.1150 following Fed's monetary policy decision, holding on to gains entering the Asian session. Powell generally optimistic, changed from acting to monitoring, hinting a pause in rate cuts.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 after the Fed decision, amid UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29 after the Fed cut rates and as the UK Brexit Party may ease PM Johnson's path to victory in the December 12 elections.
USD/JPY spikes to 109 after FOMC cuts policy rate
The USD/JPY pair spiked to 109 after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.5%-1.75% as expected.
BOJ Preview: to add or not to add stimulus
If the Federal Reserve's statement was not hawkish enough – Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the upbeat stance. However, one comment on rate hikes seemed to have reversed the course of the dollar's gains, sending it down.
Gold dumps over $12 on another hawkish rate cut from the Fed
Gold has been volatile on the day, settling higher in the futures ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and then falling post the rate cut.