Outlook

We get US housing data and Canadian CPI today, but the main news is the Fed policy outcome and a new dot-plot. The press conference today at 2 pm will be closely watched. Nary a soul can be found who thinks the Fed will move an inch in its conviction that the bond market is premature in its inflation expectations and early run up in yields. In other words, the Fed is going to double down on a losing hand.

The Reuters story is the best of the bunch: “Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are betting the economy can take off from the COVID-19 pandemic without generating excessive inflation, and have vowed to keep interest rates at rock-bottom levels and a spigot of money flowing for an extended period as they lean into a potential economic boom in a way not seen since the early 1970s.

“In each of the quarterly forecasts released since June, the median GDP growth projection of Fed officials has been slightly above the median of private forecasters polled by Reuters. If that holds, it would translate into expected growth this year of more than 6.2% - the highest annual rate in 37 years.”

The Fed will stick to its guns but “Still, investors are already betting on earlier hikes, and some economists are also raising a red flag along with their forecasts. Morgan Stanley, among the more bullish in predicting the economy will have fully escaped its pandemic hole by September, sees the Fed’s approach producing a ‘hotter but shorter’ business cycle that is likely to prompt it to tighten monetary policy early next year.

“The coming cycle would be less like the last three expansions - the one ended by the pandemic lasted a decade - and more like the period after World War Two when the intervals between recessions were shorter and intervening growth stronger.”

Bottom line–"this is not your grandpa’s cyclical crisis. The Fed can have its hand forced by markets that see a different kind of recovery. Traders will be eagle-eyed to spot any members whose dot-plot for the next hike comes this year instead of one or two years out.

What we would really like to know is the assumptions the Fed is using about the trajectory of the pandemic variants and the vaccinations leading to herd immunity. You can’t have an employment forecast without those assumptions but we’d bet a dollar the Fed will not disclose them. To be fair, it’s possible the variants get the upper hand and case/hospitalizations/deaths start rising again, which would be the worst of all possible worlds. A large percentage of Americans never accepted masking and lockdowns, and another lockdown is all but unthinkable.

But if the US is approaching normalcy and lockdowns are ending everywhere by April/May or June at the latest, in time for the conventional Fourth of July that Pres Biden promised, we should be forecasting two recovery surges, the first on the personal payout checks and the second on joy at the end of lockdowns. Think of all the clothes and school supplies people will be buying in June. But consumer spending is actually secondary--the real point of lockdowns ending is jobs recovered. The Fed can rattle on as much as it likes about the job recovery not reaching “substantial progress” for another few years, but the markets do not care about equality or quality–"theirs knees jerk on raw numbers. To be blunt, the US still has some 10-11 million lost jobs. How many will be recovered by the next Fed policy meeting in April? The Fed needs to define what constitutes “substantial progress” on job recovery that will prod it into action. That’s the dot-plot we want to see.

Hiring and consumer and capital investment behavior may well indeed be more like the end of a war, as Reuters proposes, than the end of a usual cyclical downturn.

Meanwhile, the gap between the US and Europe is widening. The FT has a chart-laden story it, emphasizing that the output gap per economy was already bigger in Europe than the US at the start of the pandemic and only getting bigger over the past year as the US pulls ahead.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill alone covers 2-3 times the US output gap, while “In contrast, new fiscal measures planned by the 19 eurozone countries, combined with extra spending on existing welfare schemes, lost tax income and payments from the EU’s €750bn recovery fund all add up to 6 per cent of GDP –" 70 per cent of the bloc’s output gap.” An FT subhead: “US stimulus package leaves Europe standing in the dust.”

If all this is so clear, why are equities wonky and why are currencies treading water? We have rangey trading in just about everything, including the dollar/CAD, AUD, and sterling. Even the yen is flat. At a guess, a temporary loss of nerve is due to plain, old-fashioned uncertainty over how the bond market is going to react to the Fed. If the stock market thinks the bond buys will succeed in twisting Mr. Powell’s arm, we could get some retracement in equities. Expectations of rising borrowing costs always puts a dent in equities, although offset by expectations of muscular growth–"the age-old conflict. There’s some possibility Powell will resist getting his arm twisted by saying something more promising about job growth (as well as the usual transitory nature of the coming inflation), but it’s a small one. Instead he will challenge the bond market by saying yield rises reflect growth expectations and ain’t it grand.

As for the dollar, we see no path except upward pretty much regardless of what the Fed says. A rising dot-plot would just accelerate it.

