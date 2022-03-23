Outlook: Amid talk of the Fed driving the US economy into recession, yesterday’s Richmond Fed index was a ray of light–a reading of 13 from 1 in Feb and when -1 was expected. Trading Economics reports “Increases were seen in all components: shipments (9 vs -11), volume of new orders (10 vs -3), and number of employees (23 vs 20). The order backlogs index turned positive again (7 vs -4). The vendor lead time index continued to be high, indicating that most firms were still reporting growing lead times.” Today the data point is new home sales, hardly a market-mover and with no expectation of a slowdown.

As will be the theme for some time, the Fed is coaching the market to accept higher and faster rate hikes. St. Louis Fed Bullard wants to Fed funds at 3% by year-end, and Cleveland Fed Master wants at least 2.5%, the neutral level, and approves of “front-loading” with 50 bp hikes. Even San Francisco Fed Daly wants to see neutral get hit and maybe overshoot. Powell speaks at the BIS today and Daly and Bullard also have speaking engagements.

Not heeding Powell’s advice to shun the yield curve, plenty of analysts are whipping up a scare storm with the curve narrowing and in some cases inverting. Bloomberg brings out a metric we never knew about–the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, a measure of “government and corporate debt total returns.” It calls it a benchmark but presumably in the coterie of bond boys–not a well-known thing. It has delivered “the worst drawdown in fixed income since at least 1990,” down 11% from a high in January 2021. The 2008 financial crisis had a drawdown of 10.8%. Pardon us for not being impressed. The huge quantitative easing of the past decade has totally screwed up the allocation of capital to fixed income. It’s still screwed up, We are skeptical of any comparison to previous periods because previous periods did not have QE. This is not the same thing as saying “this time it’s different,” but it is saying “this time is not comparable.”

And the FT had a comforting story on “the yield curve might be wrong.” The yield curve points to recession. “Powell’s speech triggered a lively, 18-basis point rally in the two-year Treasury; the 10-year moved up by less than half as much; leaving the difference between the two at a measly 19bp. This left everyone staring grimly at a chart like this one. The blue line, the 10-year/2-year curve, is barrelling straight towards zero. In the past 40 years, every time that has happened, a recession has followed (as the shaded bits of the chart show). In fact, it’s worse than that: inverted 10/2 curves have preceded the last eight recessions and 10 out of the last 13 recessions, according to Bank of America.

But fear not, there are other indicators that are not grim. “There’s good research by staff in the Federal Reserve system that really says to look at the short – the first 18 months – of the yield curve. That’s really what has 100 percent of the explanatory power of the yield curve. It makes sense. Because if it’s inverted, that means the Fed’s going to cut, which means the economy is weak.” And this one today is not inverted. So, don’t look at the long end of the yield curve. It’s not relevant because it’s so distorted by QE.

That doesn’t mean we won’t get a recession at some point. But it does mean, probably, we should not see it lurking in the bushes today.

