Outlook

The US gets little except auto sales today, likely messed up because of the winter storm. After hefty improvements in the PMI’s yesterday, though, the payrolls report on Friday should be on the strong side. The consensus forecast is a gain of 190,000. Remember that in Jan, it was a measly 49,000 gain, leaving the economy some 10-11 million jobs short from the year earlier before than pandemic hit. Trading Economics has a forecast of 170,000.

It appears that the rise in yields that spooked the stock market has slackened after the initial blistering acceleration. We can still get levels well over 1.50%, but not at the pace of last week. It’s amusing that the WSJ grabbed former Fed watcher Ip from wherever he has been hibernating to deliver a huge story on inflation. It starts with the statement that “Inflation is near a decade low and well below the 2% level the Federal Reserve targets as ideal. The usual conditions for rising inflation–"tight job markets and public expectations of rising prices–"are glaringly absent. Yet anxiety about inflation is at a fever pitch, among economists and in markets, where long-term interest rates have been grinding higher since President Biden unveiled plans for huge new fiscal stimulus.”

Ip trashes his own lead with the next paragraph: “In the near term, plentiful unused capacity and decades of habits are likely to keep inflation low. After years of undershooting 2%, the Fed would like inflation to slightly overshoot. That, it hopes, would banish the specter of deflation and stagnation that has haunted advanced economies for a decade.” See the chart. Nobody ever shows charts going back to 1960–"over 60 years–"but it sure does make the point that this is not your grandfather’s inflation.

Okay, longer term, we may well get higher inflation, but it’s hardly in sight. In Jan we had 1.4%, from 2.3% in Feb a year ago, and even core is 1.4%, the lowest since 2011. One economist forecasts 1.2% by year-end this year, even if we get 2.75% in Q2, as the WSJ panel expects.

Ip goes on to worry the output gap like a dog with a bone. This is the actual output vs. the hypothetical an economy could get if it were running at full steam. We didn’t like the concept in Econ 101 and still don’t like it, although capacity utilization has its moments of usefulness. As for those who see the 1960’s reprising to the 1980’s inflation spike, bah. It’s a different economy now. Mr. Ip’s closing statement is pretty good: “One year is unlikely to answer the question of where inflation is ultimately headed. ‘For a quarter of a century, all of the pressures were…pushing downward on inflation,’ Mr. Powell told Congress last week. ‘Inflation dynamics do change over time, but they don’t change on a dime.’”

For the FX market, the thing to watch is the attitude of central banks. The Fed is cautious and not coming out with a specific response to the rise in yields. The Reserve Bank of Australia pulled its punches overnight, leading to a decent recovery in the AUD that was already forming. The ECB is the one making the most noise, and now we have the Bank of France Gov de Galhau threatening to be more flexible in purchases and even possibly lowering the deposit rate even further to fight back against this “unwarranted tightening in financial conditions.”

Wait a minute–"the BoF can’t lower the deposit rate–"only the ECB can do that. Rather than revealing any kind of rift between Lagarde and the national central banks, this is probably a well-orchestrated PR campaign to keep a steady stream of nay-saying in the eye of the financial sector. In fact, the old practice of central banks holding phone calls may be back; this time they pretty much decided not to respond strongly to the bond market’s tantum lest they elevate it in importance. Mostly ignoring it, or fighting back with anodyne economics about historical lessons, is to downplay its importance and deny fuel to the loudest voices. Can this be behind the RBA pulling in its horns? Maybe. The price the RBA paid for global cooperation is a higher currency price.

If central banks’ relative calmness works, we can get a period of sideways movement in yields and perhaps even a slowing in the commodity price rally (see oil today). That can feed through to currencies that became a little oversold over the past few days while the USD went upward. We see it in the peso already. But it’s likely to be a very messy week, and when it comes to Friday’s payrolls, get square and get hidden behind the sofa.

