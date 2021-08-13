Outlook: Today brings US import/export prices and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment (with inflation expectations), likely a small drop but a drop (4.6% in May to 4.2% in June to perhaps 4.0%).

The US data is interesting and worth a deep dive, but nothing points to the Fed holding back from announcing the Taper at Jackson Hole (Aug 26-28) or in September. We don’t need evidence of additional inflation—we have enough now. We also have “substantial” further progress on jobs with more to come.

The fly in the ointment is Delta. We live in fear of a Delta Panic or so much more Delta that it really does affect the data, especially consumption as shown in things like retail sales, and that includes restaurants, concerts, etc. As long as Disney World and baseball games are operational, we might be okay. Another shutdown would be fatal to the outlook, which is fairly rosy or at least pink-tinged.

The PPI yesterday was considered “high” and contributing to CPI down the road. The PPI is up 1% m/m (more than 0.6% forecast), the same as June, and 7.8% y/y, the most since the series in this form began in 2010. However, as Trading Economics reports, “almost 75% of the PPI rise is due to a 1.1 percent advance in services costs, the largest increase since data were first calculated in December 2009. Cost of goods increased 0.6 percent.”

The conventional thinking on PPI is that it does NOT lead CPI. The St. Louis Fred blog notes “Both series have grown at a fairly constant rate over the medium term. Moreover, after an initial dip at the start of the COVID recession, the PPI has risen sharply. Does this mean that future CPI inflation is imminent?

“While it’s certainly possible that changes in the PPI are passed through to the CPI, economists have found that the former generally does not forecast the latter (see Clark, 1995). What does the sharp increase in the PPI mean for consumer prices? Only time will tell.” Note that date—1995. Things may have changed.





One more little note about inflation—charts are better than words. The Daily Shot, published by the WSJ, has this one and it’s a doozy—it vindicates our view that the CPI itself shows a lot of variabilities. We got a respite in the latest print but we still await what’s sticky and what’s not over several more months. The Atlanta Fed’s sticky-price consumer price index rose only 1.8% annualized, after 1.7% in July. The year-over-year change is a measly 1.9%. A warning?



If this keeps up, the Fed’s “transitory” narrative will be true and we will all be paying ourselves on the back for having believed the Fed. See the 10-year breakeven—creeping back up to 2.41%. Why the divergence between the U Michigan inflation expectation and the breakeven? We don’t know, but it seems sensible to point out the Michigan number is a small sample of regular people while the breakeven is a larger sample of financial professionals with skin in the game.

And many a slip betwixt cup and lip. Monsters lie in the tall grass. Monsters include Delta, but also commodity prices and not just industrial metals. We have been warned for some weeks now that coffee is at risk. Coffee! the crude oil of business writers. The supply problems persist, with Bloomberg telling us almost daily of sky-high shipping costs and container shortages (not to mention China shutting its third busiest port). Chip production just took a hit in Asia and is probably the single most critical thing, if not exactly a commodity.

About Pullbacks: Thanks for the many comments on this pesky subject. Readers are always welcome to contribute ideas (and criticisms). One thing we sometimes see occurred yesterday—such befuddlement that prices went nowhere. As one reader noted, the range in EUR/USD this week is the lowest of any week going back to October 2007. That means for a rapid-fire trader seeking a breakout in ATR worth trading, there has been nothing to trade.

For trend followers, if you went countertrend with the pullback—buying the EUR—you took a loss or got stuck with a position for longer than you planned. If you kept the faith and stayed with the trend but sensibly entered far away from the last close (based on B band, channel, Ichimoku, hand-drawn S&R, or the kitchen sink), you got no entry —not even an ATR worth of action.

Currencies have trended some percentage of the time on a daily basis. Some say 25%, some say more. We say the answer depends on how you measure. If you look at weekly charts, trendiness appears more than 50% of the time, and sometimes the pullback is tidy, as in the fall of 2017. Sometimes it’s a holy mess, as it was in March 2020. Right now we have a prolonged period of ranginess with both a double top and double bottom—the trend-followers nightmare. We project a falling euro not on the chart, but rather on the relative vitality, resilience, and robustness of the economies, plus a modicum of institutional factor—the Fed is more easily managed than the ECB. It was the institutional factor that tipped Mr. Soros in the sterling case three decades ago and we should never forget it.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

