Outlook: Retail sales and consumer sentiment today are a double indicator for recession. A gain in retail together with less angst in the University of Michigan survey, combined, point to a lesser probability of recession. Again, though, heed what they do, not what they say. The U Michigan survey is based on a paltry 250 persons and by definition ridiculous, as well as not really showing any genuine predictive value. That includes 1-year forward inflation expectations. Take 100 economists and we might pay heed. Take 250 random strangers and we say phooey to their ideas.

Lower sales plus higher gloom will almost certainly be interpreted as doom approaching. We need to beware special items like autos. As usual, we will get a knee-jerk reaction, even with over an hour between the two reports this morning. Far more useful would be the banks’ reports on their consumer and corporate business, which seem okay so far but the report prose is so dense that nobody is using it for prediction purposes.

We guess the Fed has decided not to show any sign of fear and to stick to the 75 bp hike later this month, or so we may deduce from Fed Gov Waller backing 75 and nobody else out shouting for 100. Waller did say incoming data could push it that way. We get Atlanta Fed Bostic and St. Louis Fed Bullard later today.

By noon or thereabouts, everybody will be consulting the 2/10 yield curve to see if inversion got worse or better. But try to ignore it. It’s two weeks from now before we get the Fed meeting and the PCE deflator, the truly useful numbers, and everything between now and then is mostly noise. Today’s data can easily be false signals.

We confess to having a hard time keeping track of the end points. Fed funds now is 1.50-1.75%. Let’s say the July 27 meeting brings 75 bp, so 2.25-2.50% Then there are another three meetings this year in Sept, Nov and Dec. Let’s say a minimum of 25 bp for each of them or another 75 bp for an ending score of 3-3.25%. It could be another 25 bp either way, depending on incoming data. Notice that the CME Fed Watch tool puts the plurality (40.8%) at 3.50-3.75% by year-end—a good 50 bp higher.

This can get modified depending on data, with the next PCE deflator due after the July FOMC. The Feds want to see it falling, if not exactly meeting their 2% target. See the chart of the core version—4.7% last time. Technically the Fed looks at the outright deflator, not the core, but never mind. The rest of the world thinks it likes the core and that’s what gets emphasis. As the chart shows, it is indeed sliding downhill. As oil and gas prices continue to moderate, they influence prices in the core through a long and tangled chain. This sets up the possibility that the Fed could prematurely forecast inflation dropping and deliver only those 25 bps at the three meeting after July, disappointing the CME crowd by a full 50 bp.

Does this affect the dollar? Yeah, probably, but it’s not clear how, exactly. A lot depends on confidence in the Fed. A lot more depends on the price of oil, which continues to be the devil stirring the inflation cauldron. Not only is energy cost the biggest gainer in everyone’s inflation numbers, it’s a nutty market with already unclear supply and demand characteristics made infinitely worse by mass confusion over Russian supplies. Uncertainly over oil prices alone should prevent the Fed from letting rate hike expectations slide downhill, whatever the current data.

Bottom line, the dollar has a strong tailwind from inflation and inflation expectations that can easily get derailed today (with higher retail sales and lower inflation forecasts). Try to remember the Fed is more stable than the markets (and the public).

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight.

