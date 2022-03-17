Outlook: We get housing data and jobless claims today, among other info, but Monday morning quarterbacking of the Fed meeting is going to dominate.

The Fed gave us exactly what we had been led to believe would be the maximum—six more hikes after yesterday plus more next year so that Fed funds will be 1.875% (at least) by year-end and 2.75% by the end of 2023. In addition, QT will start being examined in earnest in “coming meetings,” taken to mean as early as May.

And yet while this seems not madly aggressive (that would have entailed Mr. Bullard’s 50 bp this time), it’s still plenty aggressive in the context of practically nothing last fall and 1% less in December. For the Fed, it’s lightning speed, not quite Volckerian but really most responsive. One important thing—Mr. Powell made it clear the US economy and employment in particular can tolerate rising rates without falling into recession.

So it’s hard to swallow the dollar rallying ahead of the Fed yesterday but sliding downhill even as Mr. Powell was speaking—and remaining soft today. As it happens, this is actually pretty common, if a bit twisty to follow. Some of it is due to the dollar having been bought ahead of time, so profit-taking. Some of it is re-thinking of the inflation vs. inflation dilemma and some changing of minds on the margin. In other words, the scale of discrepancy between rates and inflation is a punch in the nose. The soft landing Mr. Powell expects is not realistic, is it?

We see some calling it actually dovish because the Fed will not follow through (and everyone should know that) the minute recession appears. Others in chat threads are sullen and dissatisfied because inflation still outstrips rates by a mile and the Fed lacks the tools (which of course they would see as oppressive if actually applied, like cutting margin in equities or requiring mortgage lenders to take 20% down without exception).

One grievance is that the Fed will hold those MBS assets to maturity—an assumption, not a known policy--keeping mortgage rates down, which is interference in a market and by definition distortionary. Some folks are simply going to diss the Feds and all their brothers and sisters no matter what they do, and never mind they don’t understand how the system works. Okay, it creaks. But it does run.

Notice that not a soul is talking about the discount rate, which surely they would be doing if the Fed’s tightening were going to cause any real distress. Never mind—we will soon be treated to another one of those twisty-turny diatribes about repos and reverse repos and how they spell the end of civilization.

It’s probably more useful to disregard the acres of newsprint about the Fed and look at something a little harder, like the 5/10 year breakeven. As of the close yesterday, it was 2.8%, meaning inflation expected 10 years out is 2.8%--not 8% or any other high number. In fact, it’s already down a bit in recent days. There is a whisper of a hint that the long-term neutral rate might be actually a bit lower, not higher.

Just for kicks, we went looking for a chart showing inflation and the Fed funds rate in the 1979-1980 period to see what Mr. Volcker did. But nobody offers such charts because in 1979, the Fed was looking to money supply as the driver of inflation, not inflation per se. See the charts from the San Francisco Fed, which are kind of funny today. Bottom line, inflation averaged 11.35% in 1979 and the Fed funds rate hit 11.20% that fall. (Inflation later hit almost 15% and Fed funds, trading as high as 20% on some days). We found one, finally, at Wikipedia.

But does it teach us anything? No. As many folks have pointed out, this inflation is more like the post-war inflation of the late 1940’s (pent-up consumer demand, supply shortages) than the inflation of 1979, which was complicated by two oil price crises (and the Viet Nam war). If you like history, the Fed offers a white-bread essay on the Great Inflation and how the Fed changed policies because of it.

What we have now is not Volcker territory. We were there at the time. We even trading Fed funds at the height. Tomes have been written about the Great Inflation and the Fed, including a decent one by former Fed chair Bernanke. Good economist, so-so manager. This is not that.

There is another very good reason not to put the inflation rate and Fed funds rates on the same chart, and that, of course, is lag. Lag is very important! It’s also announcement effect, other critical influencing variables like a pandemic or war, plus the usually wonky relationship between the markets and the central bank. How much the market likes and trusts the Fed is a changing thing. It has been remarkably friendly in recent years, with fewer critics screaming about the Fed being behind the curve or off its rocker, and that might be about to change when speculators and traders figure out the Fed really does not care about them all that much and other things count more, especially its reputation for credibility and transparency, and homeowners.

So , we have the dollar not behaving “properly” given a rate hike, a hawkish Fed promising a whole lot more, including QT, and the likelihood that the US economy can indeed stomach all this without falling into recession. The only other reason for the dollar bulls to be looking elsewhere is better gains to be had in commodities and commodity currencies—risk-on, in other words. The AUD and peso, for example, are roaring higher (when they “should” be pulling back sedately).

We expect some serious dollar support from the Fed’s now-clear policy stance, but that won’t necessarily help us on any single day and it won’t be a straight line.

China Tidbit: Consensus is starting to form about China’s place in the Russian war against Ukraine—it’s out. The US and other western countries made it clear, including in a marathon teleconference this week, that China can be pro-west or pro-Russia but not both. Pro-west works better--the vast majority of two-way trade is with the US ($750 billion) and Europe ($800 billion) vs. the piddly $150 billion China does with Russia. China knows which side of the bread its butter is on.

It’s not only the positive reinforcement but also the negative—China emerged from isolation after decades (and before that, centuries), and it doesn’t want to go back. It can’t take over the global financial system if it’s not in the game and only watching from the sidelines. You can’t win if you don’t play. From the Chinese point of view, the sanctions-induced pariah status of Russia is a dead-end.

Then there is managing what could be its own Covid crisis. Nobody knows the dimensions of the outbreak yet. China famously took the total shutdown approach and seems to be sticking to it, but might be persuaded to change its tune if the latest variant is weak and if losing supplier status is actually under threat. China claims an 88% vaccination rate (3.2 billion doses, wow), among the highest in the world, and yet some Covid can infect some people even with all their shots and a booster. Last fall the nature.com website reported the Sinopharm vaccine was coming up 79% effective but the Coronavac one only 51%. To be fair, those who got the highly effective Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are still sometimes, if rarely, catching Covid. Obama, for example.

Finally, the 20th Party Congress comes up in the fall and these political shindigs have an outsized importance to party bigwigs. Chinese leaders would like everything tidied up ahead of time. Their ability to plan is admirable (especially compared to our always ad-hoc Congress), and yet the same cliche applies to China as to everyone—man plans, God laughs.

Energy: Euronews did a dive into where on earth the world and especially Europe can get more energy to replace what is lost from Russia. Natural gas from Russia is 40% of the total, and far higher in some places. “Some individual countries rely disproportionately on these exports. Serbia’s Russian gas supplies make up 89 per cent, in Finland it’s 94 per cent and Bosnia and Herzegovina is 100 per cent dependent.”

In the short run, Europe is screwed. In the long run, there are numerous alternate suppliers. The idea is to look to the medium term, and that’s the US. Norway can increase output, too, but would have to defer maintenance to do it at any speed. The article goes down the list of possible—Algeria, Qatar, Qatar, Angola, Congo, and then, of course, renewables.

