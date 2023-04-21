In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire drills down into the major structural changes within the options market, exposing COMEX machinations that were forcing gold to fall into the predetermined price range for decades.
The London wholesaler continues to sleuth the market players’ footprints, exposing the Fed’s coordinated efforts to suppress the physical gold price, in a desperate attempt to defend the US dollar hegemony.
Timestamps
- 00:00 Start
- 01:00 Where are we in the unfolding casino paper vs physical gold battle?
- 10:00 Drawing attention to the demise of the US hegemony.
- 16:30 The central bank sovereign physical support levels are stair-stepping higher.
- 26:30 Basel III - how much longer before the gold price reset?
- 30:55 Why was the COMEX formed 50 years ago?
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
