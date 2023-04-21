Share:

In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire drills down into the major structural changes within the options market, exposing COMEX machinations that were forcing gold to fall into the predetermined price range for decades.

The London wholesaler continues to sleuth the market players’ footprints, exposing the Fed’s coordinated efforts to suppress the physical gold price, in a desperate attempt to defend the US dollar hegemony.

Timestamps