- The US faces one of the greatest threats to its citizens since the Cuban missile crisis.
- The Fed efforts are focused on keeping the economy running while ignoring the fact that the risk is on Main Street.
- In the financial media, there is open talk of slowing down the economy.
The Fed lowered the official interest rate to 0% yesterday, a desperate move aimed at desperately appeasing market players.
But the bears, naturally fearful of the Fed's power, do not appear to have felt threatened and are not closing their positions.
If they do, the upward rebound will be of equal magnitude to the subsequent fall. This bear market is here to stay for quite some time. Powell knows this and he also knows that he has no tools to stop it.
Gold, once a refuge in times of uncertainty, fell 2.6% on the day while in Europe the stock market indices fell an average of 10%. This abnormal performance shows that the only safe-haven considered is cash.
The equity market has been in sell-off mode for three weeks, and at the moment, there is not enough information to argue, in the least, why the market should stop falling.
And it won't stop falling because the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale is not yet known.
The Asian continent can already report information on this, both in terms of human and economic costs. That possibility is far from being realized in Europe and even more so in the American countries.
In the United States, headlines of the leading economic media call for a slowdown in activity in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. The strategy has worked in China, South Korea and other Asian countries.
In Europe, with their traditional waste of time in reaction, they are late and wrong, except for the English who are running decisively towards a mass, accelerated contagion, with the argument of keeping the economy afloat.
In the US, the government is worrying about injecting vast amounts of money into the non-productive economy, cutting rates to zero. Meanwhile, the cost of an anti-virus test is over $3000 among a population where over 30 million people have no medical coverage whatsoever.
The millions of Americans without income for weeks in the face of a crippled economy will be uncountable.
From a technical standpoint, the extreme level of the current downturn should cause an epic pullback that could take the price of the S&P500 to the 2950 level.
The MACD in the daily range reaches a negative deviation never seen before, which increases the potential to see a rebound in the price. Despite the substantial variation of the indicator, the separation between lines and tilt does not suggest that this could happen in the short term.
The DMI in the daily range shows that bears are losing support from the ADX line, a pattern that usually indicates that the strength of the dominant trend is starting to decline. It is the only positive data in the analysis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
