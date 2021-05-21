2. Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Wednesday (but started to bounce back on Thursday). Bitcoin, the bellwether of the sector, was down more than 30% on the day at one point before recovering to finish US trading down around 12%. Other cryptos, such as Ethereum, Litecoin, and XRP suffered similar or even greater losses.

Bitcoin fell to just above $30,000 at one point, down more than half since its record time high of nearly $65,000 in mid-April.

The rout was mostly caused by two events. First, Tesla chairman and Bitcoin supporter Elon Musk last week shocked the crypto world by saying that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin in payment for its cars, citing Bitcoin’s horrendous environmental impact (each transaction requires as much energy as a US household uses in 40 days, with the carbon footprint of 1,235,398 VISA transactions). Musk had been a big supporter of Bitcoin. Back in February, when Tesla first announced it would accept Bitcoin as payment, it revealed that it had bought $1.4bn of the things, and Musk had tweeted approvingly about Bitcoin.

This week’s action shows two of the headwinds facing cryptocurrencies. On the one hand, most people aren’t buying them to use as payment methods but rather as a “store of value.” I got an intensive lesson in this fact recently when I wrote an article about cryptocurrencies and tested some of my ideas out on Twitter. Crypto advocates ridiculed my observation that Bitcoin is not an efficient means of payment. That function isn’t at all important in their assessment of Bitcoin, rather, they are focusing on Bitcoin’s use as a store of value insulated from government interference. I got tweets like these:

(SoV = store of value MoE = means of exchange)

But the recent price movement might make people wonder: what kind of a “store of value” loses 40% of its value in one month? I’m sure this won’t dissuade retail speculators, but professional money managers can ill-afford such volatility in their P&Ls.

At the same time, more regulation is inevitably coming. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the G7, and the G20 all have their eyes on the field. The EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), will probably take effect by the end of this year or early next year. The US government has taken numerous regulatory actions, such as the Framework for ‘Investment Contract’ Analysis of Digital Assets”, and the Biden administration is expected to do more. For example, Thursday the administration proposed requiring businesses that “receive crypto assets with a fair-market value of more than $10,000” to report the transaction to the Treasury, just like with cash transactions. The UK has just started the consultation process. Etc., etc. Governments are not going to surrender their monopoly on the monetary system without a fight.

In that respect, we should pay attention to next Monday’s speech by Fed Gov. Lael Brainard at the Consensus 2021 cryptocurrency conference. She seems to be the point person for digital currencies on the FOMC. (The conference runs from Monday to Thursday. Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, hedge fund manager Ray Dalio, and rock star investment manager Cathy Wood will also be speaking.) Gov. Brainard’s last speech on the topic was August 2020, so it’s high time for an update. Perhaps she’ll give us some clues on where the Fed stands with regards to central bank digital currencies.

3. Speaking of China, it’s worth keeping an eye on increasing tensions between the West and China.

For example, the US stock market sold off late Monday, mostly in the last 15 minutes of trading, on news that the Biden Administration was planning on tightening the Trump-era ban on investments in companies linked to the Chinese military. This news came out at around the same time as news that Speaker of the House Pelosi is calling for a boycott of next winter’s Olympics in Beijing because of China’s record on human rights. The European Parliament Thursday voted overwhelmingly to freeze the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment until Beijing removes sanctions placed back in March on 10 EU politicians who raised concerns about human rights violations against Uighurs. And I can’t even follow what’s going on between China and Australia.

Trade policy was overwhelmingly the major economic uncertainty during the previous US administration.

It’s since calmed down a lot – trade policy is currently seen as a below-average uncertainty in the US – but it could start up again. Not necessarily US-vs-the-world, like it was under the Previous Individual, but China-vs-the-world, which might be just as bad as it could take on military tones.