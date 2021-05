There were three notable points in the market over the last week that bear discussion, so this week I’m going to address several issues.

1. The Fed admitted it had started “thinking about thinking about” tapering down its $160bn--a-month asset purchases.

On June 10th of last year, Fed Chair Powell said “We’re not thinking about raising rates. We’re not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.” In his press conference after the April FOMC meeting he didn’t say that specifically about tapering, but he did say on the question of tapering, “when the time comes for us to talk about talking about it, we’ll do that, but that time is not now (4:16)”

But it looks like Powell wasn’t been 100% straight with the journalists. The market was surprised to see in the minutes of the April FOMC meeting the first reference to tapering. The key phrase was, “A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee's goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”

This is of course consistent with the Fed’s “substantial further progress” test that they set out in December last year: that the economy would have to make “substantial further progress” from where it was then before they’d start thinking. The economy failed this test miserably just nine days later, when the appalling April US nonfarm payrolls hit with a huge dud -- up only 266k vs market expectations of +1mn. With that in mind, you might think people would’ve concentrated on the part of that sentence that read “if the economy continued to make rapid progress…” Clearly it hasn’t, at least not insofar as employment is concerned, but that didn’t stop markets from moving.

In response, bond yields rose and inflation expectations fell…

…leading to higher real interest rates and a stronger USD.

Is this going to start a trend of a higher dollar? I don’t think so. Ten-year Treasury yields fell back on Thursday and are now below where they were before the FOMC minutes came out. I expect that the market will continue to reconsider its haste and USD is likely to weaken until a week or two from now, when once again the market starts thinking about the May nonfarm payrolls (NFP), due out on June 4th. This week’s initial jobless claims, which covers the week that the survey for the NFP is carried out, was a good omen – down a larger-than-expected 29k, continuing the average over the previous month of -28k a week. A good May figure would suggest that the disappointing April NFP was just a blip and the US economy is on its way to meeting the “substantial further progress” test that the Fed has set before it starts thinking in earnest. That could be the trigger for another round of dollar strength.

2. Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Wednesday (but started to bounce back on Thursday). Bitcoin, the bellwether of the sector, was down more than 30% on the day at one point before recovering to finish US trading down around 12%. Other cryptos, such as Ethereum, Litecoin, and XRP suffered similar or even greater losses.

Bitcoin fell to just above $30,000 at one point, down more than half since its record time high of nearly $65,000 in mid-April.

The rout was mostly caused by two events. First, Tesla chairman and Bitcoin supporter Elon Musk last week shocked the crypto world by saying that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin in payment for its cars, citing Bitcoin’s horrendous environmental impact (each transaction requires as much energy as a US household uses in 40 days, with the carbon footprint of 1,235,398 VISA transactions). Musk had been a big supporter of Bitcoin. Back in February, when Tesla first announced it would accept Bitcoin as payment, it revealed that it had bought $1.4bn of the things, and Musk had tweeted approvingly about Bitcoin.