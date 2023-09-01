If you're a Federal Reserve official, you'll find it hard not to be very pleased with the way this week's gone from a labor market data perspective.
The JOLTS release at the start of the week was extremely encouraging as it continued a clear trend that brought the number of vacancies back to levels not seen in two years and not far from the pre-pandemic norm. Even without today's report, that will have come as a huge relief for the Fed.
When you consider today's report on top of that, the week couldn't have gone much better. The headline NFP may have been a little stronger than expected but it's still below 200,000 and the beat was more than offset by last month's revision.
Then there's average hourly earnings which fell back to 0.2%, a level far more consistent with the Fed's goal if it can be repeated and again, below market expectations. The cherry on the cake is the participation beat and jump in unemployment, both of which point to more slack appearing in the labor market.
To be clear, the Fed won't get carried away with today's report. It's just one that needs to be repeated on a number of occasions but there's plenty of cause for optimism in there. If there was any doubt that the Fed will pause in September, today's report surely puts an end to that debate.
Gold pares gains but continues to push against resistance
Despite all of this, the reaction to the report has arguably been relatively mild. The dollar is lower but has pared much of the earlier declines, as have US yields. Gold initially broke above $1,950 - a level it's struggled around in recent days - but is now hovering a little below.
Obviously, we should always wait for the dust to settle on this before making a judgment and it will be very interesting to see how the final hours of the week now play out. But on the face of it, this week's labor market figures don't appear to have done gold any harm after what has been a rough few months for the yellow metal.
Oil buoyed by US jobs data to near 2023 highs
Oil prices have seemingly responded positively to the labor market figures, perhaps as they signal interest rates may not rise any further and even fall sooner which is better for the economic prospects of the economy over the medium term. They'd already been on a good run though and Brent is now trading around its highest level this year, with no shortage of momentum.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0850 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD reversed its direction and turned negative on the day below 1.0850 after rising toward 1.0900 earlier in the day. Following a negative reaction to the uninspiring August jobs report, the US Dollar started to gather strength towards the end of the European session and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2650 following NFP-inspired spike
GBP/USD turned south and fell below 1.2650 after jumping above 1.2700 with the immediate reaction to the US labor market data. End-of-the-week flows seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar as American investors get ready for a long weekend.
Gold pulls away from monthly highs, trades below $1,940
Gold price turned north and rose to its strongest level in a month above $1,950 after US jobs report but retreated below $1,940 later in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.1%, weighing on XAU/USD heading into the weekend.
Chainlink price begins recovery with successful completion of SWIFT experiment across multiple blockchains
Swift, the interbank messaging giant, announced a collaboration with Chainlink back in June. As of August 31, Swift released a report and said that the experiment to transfer value across multiple blockchains was successfully completed.
NVDA stock price gains following August Nonfarm Payrolls
Nvidia’s (NVDA) stock price edged up 0.7% in Friday's premarket after US Nonfarm Payrolls for August arrived at 187K. That figure was higher than the 170K expected but lower than the 200K that the market did not want.