The ECB’s catch-up move with other central banks fails to support the euro, especially against a strong USD. A soaring eco outlook keeps EUR/USD anchored around parity. 0.96 serves as intermediate support in case of a sustained break lower.
EUR/GBP escaped the June 2022 downward channel on profit-taking moves on sterling. The new UK PM’s fiscal plans (energy cost cap for households and businesses) are a mixed given for the BoE. Important resistance at 0.8721 was tested but survived so far.
USD/JPY rose to the highest levels in more than 4 decades. The Japanese yen is one of the worst performing currencies in 2022 on a rapidly deteriorating trade balance and very easy monetary policy divergence. Verbal interventions by officials have intensified but effective FX interventions didn’t take place so far.
The CNB under Michl is reluctant to hike rates beyond the 7% currently. The central bank keeps the option of intervening on FX markets in case of an unwarranted weakening CZK as that could fan inflation further. The CZK bottom is set (at least) at 24.75, the level seen just before the pandemic broke out.
The Hungarian forint sticks around near all-time lows. The central bank is back on a drastic tightening course but has some way to go to restore market confidence after making an error in judgement earlier this year. Ongoing uncertainty about unlocking €40bn in European funds is also weighing heavily on the HUF.
The NBP slowed the hiking pace to 25 bps in September (6.75%) as it gradually shifts the focus to growth. It may mean the cycle is near (but not at) the end. The zloty stays trapped in the upward sloping EUR/PLN trend channel with strong resistance around 4.62.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
