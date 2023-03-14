Share:

Outlook: Today we get the US CPI, forecast slightly better 6.0% (from 6.4%) and 5.5% (from for the headline (from 6.4%) and core at 5.5% (from 5.6%). Note that Trading Economics sees the consensus for core at 5.5% but its own forecast at 5.6%--the same. It looks like core is stickier than the headline, which is a problem.

As usual, various alternative measures call for more or less inflation. We can get trimmed mean and sticky indices, etc. The Cleveland Fed's “Inflation Nowcast” gets the Feb numbers at 6.21% y/y and core at 5.54%. This looks better but we have to point out, still not good enough. Besides, CPI and core CPI are not what the Fed uses, anyway, preferring the PCE version (which is lower).

The seeming drop in inflation on these charts may serve as justification for the Fed is do one more and stay its hand—a pause—or do nothing and stay its hand. This would be to defer dealing with inflation until the banking crisis is over.

Yesterday was consumed by the fear of more Silicon Valley Banks, the screaming absence of a buyer, and the probability of any rate hike at all next week. Gloomsters are already bringing up the old financial crisis phrase “When the tide goes out, you see who has been swimming naked.” This is attributed to Warren Buffett but in fact it comes from decades ago in the Pecora hearings (1932-22) that investigated the stock market crash and bank failures.

Concern focuses on a slew of questions such as why the regulators failed, why the upcoming 2023 stress tests got a rate hike version only recently, and are the stress tests any good, anyway?

Former Labor Sec’y Reich wants to bring back Glass-Steagall in its entirety. There’s a joke that the Fed will hike until it breaks something. Blaming the Fed for doing its job is dumb. The regional banks are in trouble because they made bad management decisions and the regulators didn’t come down on them.

Whether the Fed pulls back entirely with no hike next week, it still has the mandate to bring down inflation and the only tool at its disposal is raising rates. It will no doubt be argued that the largesse of the rescue initiatives promotes risk-taking (moral hazard) and is akin to quantitative easing that could goose inflationary factors. So, should we not assume more hikes are on the way, even if deferred this time?

This is not your grandpa’s crisis. Big banks today are in okay shape. And as Larry Summers says repeatedly on TV, he hopes the panic fades away by next Tuesday so the Fed can continue doing its job of fighting inflation. On the whole, this is what he expects and he expects the Fed to hike.

So the question is how long it takes for a stunner of a crisis like this to cool down? The subprime crisis started in early 2007 as “one subprime lender after another filed for bankruptcy. During February and March, more than 25 subprime lenders went under. In April, New Century Financial, which specialized in sub-prime lending, filed for bankruptcy and laid off half of its workforce. By June, Bear Stearns stopped redemptions in two of its hedge funds, prompting Merrill Lynch to seize $800 million in assets from the funds. Then it was August when panic set in, and September when Lehman failed.” (Investopedia).

The current situation should not take so long or spread so wide and deep. But it won’t be wrapped up by the end of this week, either, assuming the Feds will ponder and muse all weekend. As of this minute, we give a 50-50 chance of no hike vs. 25 bp. Or maybe the Fed does 25 bp next week but announces an indefinite pause. This has a good smell to it.

As for the future, that pesky CME Fed Watch tool has a really strange set of predictions for the Dec meeting—only 3.1% expect the Fed to be at the current 4.5-4.75% and ALL the rest of the bets call for lesser levels. All of them. This is an embedded recession scenario that we have been brushing off for so long. At a guess, we get recession if and only if more banks fail, and if that motivates businesses to cut back hard on investment, hiring, etc.

We might note that events are still coming down the pike. The FDIC will take another run at auctioning off Silicon Valley Bank. A fast sale would help tamp down panic. Panic is tricky stuff and while we stay away from social media, it’s not hard to imagine tricksters and trouble-makers keeping the panic pot boiling. That means we are counting on the professional equity managers at big funds to have better judgment (Lord help us).

As noted above, it’s not hard to link the 2008-09 crisis to the rise in the grievance culture so well manipulated by Trump. Not only did millions get hoodwinked into taking mortgages they were not qualified to get and couldn’t afford in a rising rate world, when the banks failed, they lost their houses--but the shareholders were bailed out and nobody went to jail. (Well, one guy.) Horrible people like Mnuchin made fortunes on others’ misery. This time the shareholders lose it all, which is as it should be. If regulators fail to rein in risk, shareholders have a voice and if their voice is not heard, they can sell their stock.

Those who think the government is both ill-intentioned and incompetent might be influenced to a better opinion by the excellence of the FDIC, which swoops in and gets the machinery running again with extreme efficiency. No depositor will lose a penny. This is a far cry from the 1930’s when runs on banks were crippling the economy. Within weeks after being inaugurated, Roosevelt created the FDIC (1933).

Until then, it was ever thus. Bank runs have been going on for centuries. Wikipedia (you have to start somewhere) names Sweden in 1656, but we recall earlier cases in the UK and before that, various kingdoms. Before we had runs on banks, we had devaluation of currencies that set off the loss of confidence, recessions and the downfall of kings, including the Romans. Remember, devaluation comes from multiple sources but among them, inflation is the top cause.

Adam Smith in the basic treatise on capitalism (The Wealth of Nations) singles out banks--among all other enterprises--for government regulation and supervision because management has a tendency to get too greedy (if not stupid or corrupt). Smith said the government should let the free markets set prices unhindered and otherwise tend to their own business without interference—except banking, alone of all undertakings. This is a big deal. It’s not funny that we have to trot out Adam Smith every 10 or 15 years.

Besides, nobody can forecast incoming conditions that can kill any management style unless management is smart and on its toes. Silicon Valley didn’t understand that rising rates calls for hedging a big bond portfolio. Seems simple, right? But SVB undoubtedly made plenty of other errors, too. Perhaps it was good at picking start-ups and judging techie things, but gee, they could have hired a risk manager.

Forecast: The FX forecast hinges on the Fed forecast. Today we favor the view that the Fed will raise rates next week by 25 bp but also announce a pause (like Canada and Australia), which will be dubbed “dovish.” That means more dollar decline. It also means the return of forward guidance, which will upset some and please others. At a guess, the pause will not be linked explicitly to the end of the banking crisis but rather to some bumpf about data-dependency. Nobody will really believe it and criticism of the Fed will rise up again.

Tidbit: Of the dozens of commentaries on the new crisis, Andrew Ross Sorkin at the NYT has some interesting observations. He wrote yesterday: “Let’s start with some takeaways from the dizzying turn of events: Too Big to Fail is as alive as ever, but now no bank is too small to fail as well.

“Banking is now officially a government-backed business, if it wasn’t before. Let’s admit it: Once the government guarantees all deposits, the “business” of banking isn’t much of a business — and maybe shouldn’t be. This is likely to become the biggest debate of the coming weeks and months.

“The venture capital community, a group that includes a vocal group of libertarians, was just bailed out. Yes, these investors do good by funding start-ups, but they have also long lobbied for fewer regulations and also benefited from the special treatment of carried interest. This all looks particularly egregious after some of them spent the weekend begging for government help.

“But the reality is that if S.V.B. was just a small regional bank that did not have ties to loud, politically connected venture capitalists and the tech community, it might have been allowed to die — and its customers, individuals and small businesses, would have suffered. nstead, because it is Silicon Valley, it commanded attention.”

We say Sorkin in missing a critical point—banks can and should have two skills, and the good ones do. First is judging credit quality when making loans. This may been old-fashioned today, but the key point about banks is that they take in short-term deposits and make long-term loans, already a tricky proposition. In the past, most bank runs were due to the bank losing money by making bad loans. Sometimes it’s not mismanagement, as when the crops fail and the farmers cannot repay loans.

The other skill is tap-dancing between short-term liabilities (deposits) and long-term assets (loans or securities). This is where SVB failed, not in making bad loans. We don’t expect the public to grasp the difference, but a run of banks because of bad loans is almost certainly far worse than failure to run the treasury department properly.

After calling for more regulation, the Sorkin piece ends with this: “What happens next?

“Shadow banking will expand. As more and more of the banking system faces tighter regulation, the business of making loans will increasingly move down the food chain to private firms. This has been happening for years already, but the trend is now likely to accelerate.

“Bank runs are even more dangerous in the age of social media. Confidence can evaporate faster than ever when misinformation can spread in a matter of minutes, and a single tweet can send customers fleeing.

The big winner: Jamie Dimon and the big banks. JPMorgan Chase’s bankers spent the week opening up new accounts as everyone fled smaller lenders in favor of its ‘fortress balance sheet.’ Investors have complained over the years about Dimon’s focus on having enough capital and sufficient liquidity at the expense of earnings, but his approach now looks like the right one.

“Big banks’ behavior this time has been shaped by the fallout from 2008. Why isn’t Dimon buying S.V.B.? He has complained about the headaches of buying Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual at the government’s behest in 2008, having spent years fighting litigation and paying fines for those firms’ bad behavior. Bank executives who were around back then remember that.”

We are not so sure about the shadow banking prediction. The current system is highly customer-convenient, starting with ATMs (pioneered by Citibank in the 1970’s and spread like wildfire to everyone, everywhere within 5 years). . Shadow banks will not have the technical capability to enter this market fast. Then there is that FDIC backstop that shadow banks will not have. Does the public appreciate it? Only the dimwits who do not heed history will be doomed to repeat it by entrusting money to an uninsured entity. It will happen, of course, but not for a few years more.

Tidbit: Yoko Ono is 90.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!