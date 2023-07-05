Share:

Outlook: Today we get the Fed minutes and the usual word-by-word parsing, with nonfarm payrolls on Friday. Those are the two major releases with factory orders and durables sandwiched in-between. OPEC is still holding its conference in Vienna.

The press is calling the May pause by the Fed various names, including “confusing” and “awkward.” Reuters reports that “Going into the release, futures markets are 80% priced for another quarter-point policy rate rise to 5.5-5.75% this month and have 33 basis points of hikes pencilled in by November.”

The Fed came up with yet another “financial conditions index” (FCI) that shows conditions as tight as just before the crash in 2008-09.

Tight financial conditions mean a drag on GDP of about 0.75% over the next year. The paper doesn’t say from what starting point in GDP growth, so no hard number there. Reuters reports “The authors wrote that since the close of 2021 tighter financial conditions have been driven by lower stock prices, the broad jump in interest rates, including those affecting home borrowing, and a stronger dollar. Over the second half of 2022, the paper said ‘the largest headwinds to future growth’ are being generated by short and long-term interest rates and the dollar, ‘whereas past appreciation in house prices and equity prices recorded over the pandemic continues to be a tailwind to [gross domestic product] growth.’”

Here’s the juicy bit: the authors say their index is “broadly consistent” with the Fed’s in- house model of the economy on relating financial variables to economic activity. They also claim to have a better outcome on back-testing.

We don’t believe the back-testing part. For that to be true, the researcher would have had to consider a pandemic crash and recovery sometime in the past, and to get that, would have had to go back to 1918, when hardly anyone had car, let alone a telephone or anything else “modern,” including minute-by-minute information about stock markets.

As for chopping 0.75% off GDP next year, again we need to consider the unprecedented shock waves from the pandemic. GDP grew 5.9% in 2021, a special case. It was 2% in Q1 this year. We don’t have a forecast for 2024, but it can be 1% and still deliver a tiny but positive GDP if tightening takes away 0.75%.

See the chart from Statistica. If the authors of this article are considering the pandemic and aftermath as equivalent to the crash of 2008-09 in GDP terms, the range of GDP growth rates afterwards was 1.5% to 2.9%. But that was when rates fell to zero and we had QE. Bottom line, it’s hard to see how any model can accommodate such vast differences in conditions, whether the last pandemic over 100 years ago or the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

But still. The Fed sincerely wants a soft landing and just as sincerely, it wants to meet its mandate of bringing inflation back to 2%. This is one of those days when we doubt it can get both. As many forecasters are now saying and some have been saying all along, a recession later this year and/or H1 2024 is looking awfully likely.

The combination of news stories over the past few days has led the markets to feel risk-off today, giving us a big rebound in gold, among other measures. Despite the drop in PMI’s just about everywhere, including the US, we believe the Fed will persist and two hikes this year are more than 50% probable.

But the scenario in which the whole year 2024 goes without a cut, Mr. Powell’s current thinking (“it will take years”), is looking less likely. But don’t forget the Fed lags. If we get a cut in 2024, it may not come in the first half. As political types are starting to notice, that means the first cut could come ahead of the 2024 presidential election in November and make the Fed look political.

This would mean the gloomsters were not wrong about a recession—they just got the year wrong. Alas, that means the stock market may well be in for the long-heralded fall. Earnings always fall in a recession and while the stock market is hardly built on earnings alone, it can be a trigger.

A potential offset: “re-shoring.” It’s not just the US but also some European countries starting to work and spend on building their own factories to make stuff, including high-tech stuff, that we all buy from China today. This is a Real Thing, as we know because Premier Xi spoke out against economic decoupling. Capital spending (and employment) is as slow as molasses to get output, the same kind of lag we see in financial markets affecting real growth. It’s not being looked at as a race against recession, but maybe it should be. And we must assume mining explorations beefed up for those rare earths, already in progress.

Forecast: We continue to expect the dollar to recover and resume its firm tone on the Fed outlook. But we do see a lot of “trading the news” and an asymmetric drop in the dollar on bad news compared to how other currencies, especially the euro, behave on unfavorable news. It’s of some interest that euro support is seen as roughly 1.0860 and that is the top of the ichimoku cloud today.

Tidbit: Reminder—don’t forget that core PCE inflation is still sticky. Last week it came in at 4.62%, lower than the month before, but it was 4.88% the year before. For perspective, see the one-year core PCE vs. the 5-year. Still think the Fed will relent? We are going to keep these charts up for the sake of context. Remember them the next time the dollar droops.

