1/26 Recap - The S&P opened with an 69 handle gap up and then traded another 36 handles higher into a 10:04 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 48 handles into an 10:45 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 57 handles into a 2:02 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 148 handles into a 3:24 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied about 45 handles into the close.

1/26 – The major indices, following a rally which pushed the S&P up about 2% into the Fed announcement, had a huge decline to finish with the following closes: INDU - 129.64; S&P 500 - 6.52; and the NASDAQ Composite + 2.82.

Looking ahead - The next change in trend window is over the coming weekend. Please see the details below.

The NOW Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL Zone.

E. 01/28 AC – Venus in Capricorn goes Direct. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, & Wheat.

F. 01/28 AC – Jupiter 90 US Ascendant. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

DJIA* – 1/28 AC.

S&P 500* - 1/28 AC.

Astro – 1/28 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4220 Resistance – 4410.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4220 Resistance – 4410.

