1/26 Recap - The S&P opened with an 69 handle gap up and then traded another 36 handles higher into a 10:04 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 48 handles into an 10:45 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 57 handles into a 2:02 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 148 handles into a 3:24 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied about 45 handles into the close.
1/26 – The major indices, following a rally which pushed the S&P up about 2% into the Fed announcement, had a huge decline to finish with the following closes: INDU - 129.64; S&P 500 - 6.52; and the NASDAQ Composite + 2.82.
Looking ahead - The next change in trend window is over the coming weekend. Please see the details below.
The NOW Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL Zone.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
E. 01/28 AC – Venus in Capricorn goes Direct. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, & Wheat.
F. 01/28 AC – Jupiter 90 US Ascendant. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market math
DJIA* – 1/28 AC.
S&P 500* - 1/28 AC.
Astro – 1/28 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4220 Resistance – 4410.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4220 Resistance – 4410.
Please see below the January Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results. As of January 21, I am dropping Planetary Index charts marked Pages 29 and 31.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1200 on firmer dollar, yields
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1200, as global stocks take a plunge. The Fed's hawkishness is reverberating throughout markets, boosting the safe-haven US dollar. The US two-year Treasury yields jump to 23-month highs. US Q4 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD hits monthly lows below 1.3450 amid Fed-led risk-aversion
GBP/USD is inching lower towards 1.3400, sitting at monthly lows amid the hawkish Fed outlook-led risk-aversion. The US dollar remains strongly bid in tandem with the Treasury yields. Brexit and UK political concerns add to the cable's downside.
Gold sees a dead cat bounce towards $1,822
Gold price is pressured by the hawkish Fed’s rhetoric-driven sell-off, as Jerome Powell and Company explicitly said there is room for interest rate hikes while adding that the plans for the balance-sheet reduction are in the offing.
Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry
Bitcoin open interest volume by expiry date indicates a majority of bearish sentiment in the market. BTC options worth roughly $2 billion will expire by the end of this week.
US GDP Preview: Inflation component could steal the show, boost dollar. Premium
More than double than pre-pandemic – the 5% annualized growth rate expected for the fourth quarter is a reason to be cheerful. That may boost the dollar, but not stocks, which are wary of tighter monetary policy from the Fed.