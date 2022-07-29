The FED’s interest rate hike and worse GDP data definitely spiced up trading during the second half of the week.
Surprisingly, the biggest moves can actually be seen on the yen, which strengthened dramatically. You could argue that this is because of a risk-off mode and a flee towards safe haven assets. Fair enough, but at the same time, stocks and emerging markets’ currencies climb higher, so something here doesn’t add up.
The rise on the yen is really significant and very interesting from a technical point of view. As an example, we’ll use the GBPJPY, where we do have a proper sell signal. This is quite surprisingly, because during the middle of the week we were close to the actual opposite, a buy signal. The price almost broke the upper line of the symmetric triangle (orange) but it happened to be a false breakout, which actually led to a bigger sell off.
The drop eventually led to a breakout of the lower line of the formation, which gives us a signal to sell. Now, after meeting lows from the beginning of July (yellow), the price is slightly climbing higher – a very understandable movement considering the magnitude of the most recent drop. It will most probably climb towards the blue area, in order to test it as a local resistance, but the main, dominant signal is sell.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!