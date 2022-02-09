Outlook: Risk-on is back, as we see from the commodity and EM currencies, but we shouldn’t forget that low volatility always precedes a breakout.

Nerves are graying as we approach the release of US inflation on Thursday, but probably shouldn’t–we are pretty sure it will be high and perhaps a tad higher than the last time, like 7.1%. Just as a Goldman Sachs analyst says “We’re out of everything,” the shipping company that handles nearly 20% of the ocean freight (Maersk) told Bloomberg “disruptions may be just months from ending.” By “just months” he means the end of H1.

The fate of the dollar may rest on the zigzag between growth and inflation. On growth, payrolls last Friday set the stage to rebut the recession scenario, but it’s not alone. The Atlanta Fed raised its Q1 GDP estimate from 0.1% on Feb 1 to 0.7%, still puny but better, and based on growth in personal consumption spending, real gross private domestic investment growth, and real government spending. We get another estimate today after wholesale inventories, among other things.

As for inflation, there are plenty of ways to jigger the data to make it less scary. Bloomberg offers this dandy chart of a 2-year comparison that shows food, energy and used cars get all the blame. Bloomberg is rebutting the charge that we have inflation because of excessive fiscal stimulus, but notes people do not actually eat more when they have more money.

Still, inflation is a ruling number. We see some analysis saying the Fed is way behind the curve and can never catch up to inflation, even with 50 bp in March and QT and hiking some more at every meeting. Never mind that the Fed has not affirmed 50 bp or QT until later, probably June, and does not expect to hike at every meeting. The inference is that the Fed are dolts. If the Fed are dolts, the other central banks must be utter fools. They are even farther away from tackling inflation aggressively. Their currencies should fall on those grounds alone, right? Conventional economics says a currency with high inflation has too-high export prices and will go into trade deficit, generally a sign a currency is overvalued and should fall.

Evidently, today’s traders didn’t take Econ 101 because that’s not what’s happening. Well, it does happen, but only in the rare extreme case like Turkey.

When the dollar slips, as we saw last week, while yields wobble, it looks like the market had perhaps overpriced the upcoming Fed actions, while the rise in the euro, pound, CAD and AUD and even the yen suggest their central banks had not been pricing enough in and were rushing to fix that. Really? We do not see evidence of central banks pining for a more hawkish position. (The BoJ just reminded us of that again this week for the umpteenth time.)

Still in the quest for what caused the dollar drop, we turn to that old bogeyman, the inverted yield curve. We have a lot more inverted curves than we have recessions, but it’s also true that every recession has an inverted yield curve. While the 10-year has been climbing the hill on sturdy legs, the 2-year has also been gaining, and at a faster pace. See the Fed’s 2-10 spread. The peak is on March 29, 2021 at 1.59%. As of yesterday, it was 0.61%. That’s not inverted, but it’s scaring the pants off those who see recession as inevitable.

The last time we looked at it, we deduced that the Fed has screwed up yields so thoroughly with QE and all its tricks and treats that it’s not improbable the yield curve has lost its conventional signaling capability. We consulted a couple of authentic bond market experts and they couldn’t explain the turn toward inversion, either.

Only a handful of people know how the Fed tangled stuff up. hose who follow the Fed closely know what tenors it is buying and how much of the supply, new and existing, it is gobbling up, and therefore what distortions the Fed is itself creating.

It’s a core principle of economics and finance–government interference in a free market result in misallocation of resources. Sometimes that misallocation serves a public good, which is why we have tickets for speeding. But sometimes the misallocation is unintended consequences, like inflation, stock market bubbles and the loss of return to savers. Here the question is whether the Fed can or should engineer its QT to avoid an inverted yield curve, and if they do, are we sure we can see it? Maybe six guys in a backroom somewhere will know. We are not convinced the current gloomsters do know.

Bottom line–the market wants to reward currencies whose central banks do not commit to hikes on the assumption they will have to capitulate at some point and do the deed, in the face of the central bank that is most aggressive and has declared it is going to hike. Go figure. This may imply there are unspoken/undisclosed reasons why traders are shunning the dollar, including the simple one–Fed hikes are already priced in and other countries’ hikes are not.

Tidbit 1: The Peterson Institute is the world’s most knowledgeable authority on trade, full stop. Yesterday it verified what we knew, or suspected–China didn’t keep its promise to Trump to buy an additional $200 billion worth of American goods and services over 2017 levels by the end of 2021. As the NYT reports, “In order to reach those targets, China would have needed to purchase at least $227.9 billion of U.S. exports in 2020 and $274.5 billion in 2021, for a total of $502.4 billion over the two years, said Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“But China did not come close, Mr. Bown said in an analysis of the trade data published Tuesday, buying only $288.8 billion, or 57 percent, of the American exports it promised.

“That volume was actually below the 2017 levels that had served as a baseline for the agreement, Mr. Bown said. In other words, China bought none of the additional $200 billion of exports that it pledged to purchase, he said.” There’s more to unpack, but the most significant is that when both sides signed a deal that was unrealistic, it showed bad faith–on both sides.

Tidbit 2: It’s good for mental health to watch the Olympics. How can scrawny kids perform such acts of bravery while doing the most ridiculous things like jumping hundreds of meters into fake snow? Too bad we have devalued the word “awesome.” And not to pick any fights, but we see something special in the Japanese athletes, a kind of grace, even in sports like snowboarding where grace is not a feature. Go watch Yuma Kagiyama in men’s figure skating if you can find it.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!