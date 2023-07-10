Share:

Amidst economic uncertainties and shifting energy policies, the global oil market continues to adapt. This article will explore recent trends and future projections.

The Economic Health Impact

In the first half of 2023, the market saw a decline due to concerns about the health of the global economy. The latter significantly impacts the oil market. As the economic recovery post Covid slows down, the demand for oil decreases. This decrease in demand has led to a drop in oil prices, further demonstrating the close link between the global economy and the oil market.

The Record US Production

However, the market rebounded in the second half of the year, with the US seeing a 9% year-over-year increase in crude oil production. The US is set for record annual oil production, surpassing the old record of 12.3 million barrels per day. This increase in production is heavily offset by a more significant reduction by OPEC+. However, the perception of tighter supply is not completely the result of the latest production cut agreement as US crude oil stocks tightened while demand for petroleum products showed improvement.

The US Dollar and Its Influence

The US dollar, as a global reserve currency, has a significant impact on the oil market. Recent developments have seen the US dollar strengthening, which makes oil more expensive for countries that use other currencies. That phenomenon has the effect of reducing oil demand and consequently putting downward pressure on crude prices. However, the oil market has shown resilience, with prices remaining relatively stable so far.

The Future Projections

Looking ahead, the oil market is expected to remain volatile. Factors such as geopolitical tensions (such as those on the Black Sea basin), changes in US dollar strength, and shifts in global demand due to economic health will continue to influence the market. The longer-term trend for crude oil has turned positive, with the next upside objective being around $75.80 (Q2 2023 Pivot Point).

How Resilient Is the Oil Market?

In conclusion, the global oil market continues to demonstrate its resilience amidst economic uncertainties and shifting energy policies. In this context, the dance between the oil market and the US dollar continues, with each influencing the other in a complex interplay of economics and geopolitics.

As we move forward, some question remains: How will changes in the strength of the US dollar and shifts in global oil demand and supply shape the future of the oil market? What is your future target for crude oil? How will the increasing US production impact global oil prices? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Charts – US Dollar Currency Index (DXY/USDX) and WTI Crude Oil (CL)

US Dollar Currency Index – CFD

WTI Crude Oil – Continuous Futures contract

