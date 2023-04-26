Share:

Outlook: We get March durables today. Bits and pieces of economic data can’t hold a candle to an equity market shock like a big regional bank losing half its share value in a single day. In addition, yesterday brought two more regional Feds reporting lousy manufacturing indices—the evidence for recession is starting to pile up.

A possible offset is today’s update to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracker for Q1. The most recent one has growth at 2.5%. The Atlanta Fed tends to overshoot and is not normally a single-factor mover, but given we get the first official Q1 GDP this week, everyone will be watching this time.

In the classic manner, a sudden reversal to risk-off benefitted the dollar index, which surged from 101.26 Monday evening to 101.92 by 12:30 pm yesterday—only to crash back to 101.40 by 6:30 am today. Does that mean the sentiment switch was a flash in the pan? Goldman told clients technical analysts can’t find reasons to keep buying equities on their charts—watch out below. That would imply the dollar revival can repeat.

Offsetting this outlook is the more positive one of banks doing well and the big tech companies making new earnings promises in AI. It used to be clouds. Nasdaq futures are up so far this morning and one report has it that over in the S&P 500, some 80% of companies are reporting higher earnings, not the earnings slump the gloomsters had predicted.

Associated with the “regional bank crisis” in evidence yesterday is the idea that the crisis plus the deposit outflow leading to a credit crunch will stay the Fed’s hand next week. This is just plain silly.

First, the Fed takes a wider and longer view. A single bank having a single bad day is not enough to stay its hand, especially since it has been busily signaling the May 25 bp hike for a long time now and it really does prefer its message to be stable. Second, holding up bank equity shares is nowhere in its mission statement of maximizing employment and controlling inflation. We get PCE inflation later this week. That’s the thing to watch for any ideas about the Fed. Besides, the Fed can’t be seen to kowtow to the stock market, even if its regulatory role in banking confuses the issue.

Forecast: Opinion is split down the middle on whether risk appetite can come roaring back and favor all the currencies against the dollar, or conditions in the US are so bad that the safe-haven is still the safe-haven. The full recovery of the euro after yesterday’s sharp drop may mean the return of risk appetite but it’s too soon to say. A lot depends on the First Republic news and whether the KBW bank index recovers. A banking crisis in the US has to be seen as spreading contagion to Europe, if not the UK. This is a high level of uncertainty and suggests the best thing to do is get out of FX and stay out until the dust settles.

Tidbit: We are still not seeing risk sentiment much affected by the debt ceiling debacle. We assume this means the markets expect the US to muddle through, however despicable the players. TreasSec Yellen warned about the catastrophe of default, again, and the House may vote today on a giant spending cut bill but it’s not clear the majority leader has the votes, again.

Reuters has a realistic summation: “The implications of Republicans being unable to agree a bill that even gets through the House - as it will likely fail in a Democrat-led Senate anyway - offers markets the prospect of the debt ceiling being hit without any real negotiations, leaving it down to a thin Republican majority in the house whether to force a crisis or vote to lift the cap and fight another day.”

Tidbit: Brazil’s Pres Lula keeps putting his foot in his mouth, or perhaps he is just disclosing his new alliance with China. This time he said there is “no point in saying who is right or wrong” in the war in Ukraine. The Spanish PM was standing next to him at the time and did not refute this point of view. Lula also said Ukraine “does not want to stop” the war. This is outrageous, if actually true—Zelensky doesn’t want to stop the war on Russian terms, assuming anyone knows what they are.

