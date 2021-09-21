Outlook: Today the only data of interest is housing starts, probably an improvement over July, and the current account, probably far worse. Traders pay little attention to these and will be looking elsewhere for inspiration.

First up are the mostly political issues in the US, including raising the debt ceiling, immigration, the $3.5 trillion stimulus plan, voting rights, Texas’ assault on women, etc. The Trump Organization trial won’t begin for another year or more. There’s nothing here to drive currencies until the Fed tomorrow. Most analysts think the Fed will say yes, tapering will begin but without naming a date. This should be fully priced in.

The Evergrande case–flash in the pan or authentic crisis? Actually, both. The flash in the pan idea is upheld by most market recovering smartly so far today after freaking out yesterday, including the yen and Swiss franc, which benefited from the flight to safety but are giving some of it back today. Even some emerging markets like the peso are posting gains off the lows.

But it’s going to be a longer-running crisis and accordingly, we are changing our view. The market freaked out yesterday and just as quickly decided to recover, but there’s a long game under the surface that is just starting to emerge and has the power to widen and deepen the crisis worldwide.

Yesterday we wrote we have to wait to see if China ameliorates the Evergrande bankruptcy in some way. China does not want to be the originator of a “Lehman moment” (especially after being named the origin of the Covid pandemic). Conditions can change on a dime against risk-off if China keeps the failures limited, and also limited to its own real estate sector (and not the wider financial sector). Standard & Poor’s agrees, mostly, with this view: “We believe the Chinese banking sector can digest and Evergrande default with no significant disruption, although we will be mindful of potential knock-on effects,”

In other words, we thought China would intervene to save face and prevent a wider domestic financial crisis that could contaminate the world. But some folks foresee that what China is really up to is nationalization of the property sector that has been the destination of so much of China’s savings. This would be the triumph of communism over capitalism, in spades. China could stiff the bondholders and equity holders as the equivalent of those greedy bastards like Jack Ma, and don’t forget he not only lost a fortune, but had disappeared for several months last year.

That is the stance of some fairly fringey types but also close to the analysis in the WSJ, in a lengthy article about what Xi is up to. Xi is not just poking a few homegrown capitalists to show who is boss, but to “roll back China’s decades-long evolution toward Western-style capitalism and put the country on a different path entirely…”

Bottom line–China will let Evergrande go under and then take it over–nationalization. Full speed ahead and damn the torpedoes.

Capitalism lifted millions out of poverty but also led to corruption and weakened commitment to Communist principles. “In Mr. Xi’s opinion, private capital now has been allowed to run amok, menacing the party’s legitimacy, officials familiar with his priorities say. The Wall Street Journal examination shows he is trying forcefully to get China back to the vision of Mao Zedong, who saw capitalism as a transitory phase on the road to socialism.”

Xi won’t dismantle capitalist enterprises, just exercise more control. Over 100 new regulations have been imposed since late last year, ranging from breaking up monopolies to redistribution of wealth. This is more than the socially conscious policies we see in some European countries and would be an entirely new model. “In Mr. Xi’s version, the government would have a level of control that would allow it to steer the economy and industry along a path of its choosing, and channel private resources into strengthening state power.” Capital should serve the state, not individuals. Foreign companies operating in China will not be exempt. Privacy concerns will be swept aside and “exorbitant” profits expropriated.

Nobody knows what this means for markets just yet, but Chinese IPO’s may be a thing of the past, and while some may get delisted, the ones that stay will have profits arbitrarily expropriated, so P/E’s become meaningless. Will the concept of dividends remain? Foreign companies may start to re-think their subsidiaries in mainland China. We have been warning about expropriation for over a decade and alone in that judgment, so it’s nice to have been right but a hollow victory. Notice that the word “expropriation” is not yet in the financial press vocabulary–but that’s what it is. There is nothing more symptomatic of communism than the abhorrence of private property.

Economically, Xi’s return to Mao may not be a big deal. The state takes over the wild and woolly real estate market, riddled with corruption and crooked financial deals (like selling “guaranteed” bonds to an unsuspecting public when there is nothing to back up the guarantee, not assets or even insurance). This doesn’t necessarily affect the factories spewing out iron and steel products, cars and socks. Accordingly, western financial markets, if not directly affected by the takeover of the property companies, can trot on.

Third, the shortage of natural gas in Europe is a crisis manufactured by Russia, which claims it needs to rebuild its own inventories, that can lift inflation significantly. The FT reports the OECD has revised its forecasts to show inflation far higher this year and next, especially if it feeds wage demands. The FT writes “Morgan Stanley forecasts that higher European energy prices will add about 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points to eurozone inflation in the final three months of this year. A quadrupling of natural gas prices in the year to September has already prompted several governments to discuss billions of euros in aid for households and stricken suppliers.”

For the G20 as a whole, the OECD forecasts an average inflation rate of 4.5% in Q4, with 1.5% of that due to higher shipping costs and commodity prices, including energy. See the FT’s table of inflation forecasts. We are confused about why Canada gets so much. The FT story emphasizes that public officials keep saying it’s important to press home to the public that these price increases are temporary.

Nobody has much respect for the overly bureaucratic OECD, but people pay attention to its economic forecasts. Inflation is back on the table. Talk of “second-round effects” is code for wage hikes and a warning bell for Europeans, but not just yet. Somebody is sure to start talk of a “race” to raise rates to fend off inflation. Don’t buy it, but don’t neglect it, either. A new environment is being formed for the currency market that newly includes that old-fashioned thing, inflation. On the whole, the ECB talks better but the US delivers. That’s a hint.

