Global equities had a strong session yesterday; most European and US indices gained, leaving many investors wondering though, why the market is pushing higher while the recession talks are surging.

The most plausible explanation is the good old ‘bad news is good news’ rhetoric: prospects for global growth slowed to an extent to allow the Federal Reserve (Fed) doves show up their nose again However, two Fed members said yesterday that they would back a 75bp hike in next FOMC meeting, but dismissed the economic downturn fears (?!)

Today, the US will reveal the latest jobs data. With the recession talk taking the center stage, investors are increasingly focused on the jobs figures. The US dollar index consolidates at 20-year high levels and continues pressuring its G10 and EM peers lower. The EURUSD slipped to 1.010, as the euro bears remain in charge of the market despite the hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) minutes.

Bitcoin tested the $22K resistance on the back of a broad risk rebound, and despite Voyager filing for Chapter 11, while Twitter jumped 1.50%, but Elon Musk could be walking away from the deal.