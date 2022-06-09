Key highlights

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, but remaining at a level consistent with a tight labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 27,000 to a seasonally adjusted 229,000 for the week ended June 4, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 210,000 applications for the latest week.

China's exports grew at a double-digit pace in May, shattering expectations in an encouraging sign for the world's second biggest economy, as factories restarted and logistics snags eased after authorities relaxed some COVID curbs in Shanghai. Imports also expanded for the first time in three months, providing welcome relief to Chinese policy makers as they try to chart an economic path out of the supply-side shock that has rocked global trade and financial markets in recent months.

The European Central Bank raised its inflation projections once again but cut its growth outlook as the conflict in Ukraine continues to weigh on confidence, consumption and investment. The ECB now sees inflation over its 2% target throughout its projection horizon, accepting that rapid price growth is not nearly as temporary as it had forecast for the past year.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair made an opening at 77.75 and traded within the range of 77.7300-77.8025. The pair closed the day at 77.7650 levels. The USDINR pair traded in a narrow range amid sustained foreign capital outflows and elevated global crude oil prices. Weak domestic markets, rising crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows is expected to keep the domestic currency under pressure. The focus today will be on the Initial Jobless Claims data expected to be released later in the day.

Global currency updates

The EURUSD pair struggled to make a decisive move in either direction since the beginning of the week as market participants await the European Central Bank's policy announcements. Post the policy the euro was seen maintaining its yesterday's gain and was trading above 1.0730 levels. The GBPUSD pair trade flat in the low-1.2500s and within recent ranges today. In the absence of some good news on the UK economy, the prospect for a lasting sterling rebound remains limited. Commentary from Bank of Japan officials suggests little inclination to change policy at this month’s meeting. Some have explicitly described any widening of the 10-year JGB yield target range from +/-0.25% as a rate hike. The USDJPY pair has printed fresh highs since 2002 and is trading near 134 levels today.

Bond market

U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors assessed the latest move from the ECB and awaited US inflation data. The yield on the 10-year benchmark ticked up 4 basis points to 3.068%. Markets are also looking ahead to May’s consumer price index reading tomorrow, with the print likely to be influential in the scale and speed of the Fed’s monetary tightening path. India 10-year benchmark yield traded sideways and closed the day at 7.497%.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 rebounded in a fag-end recovery powered by strength in oil & gas, financial, IT and pharma shares. Both headline indices halted a four-day losing streak, a day after the RBI announced a 50-bps hike in the key lending rate as expected. Weakness in metal shares, however, limited the upside. Broader markets also finished the volatile session in the green, with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices rising 0.5% and 0.2% respectively.

Evening sunshine

European stocks pulled back after the European Central Bank confirmed plans to begin hiking interest rates in July, while downgrading its growth forecasts and raising inflation projections. U.S. stock futures edged higher, as investors digested ECB’s plan to begin increasing interest rates. Investors are focused on tomorrow’s release of US consumer-price index data for May, which is expected to influence the next stretch of trading for markets.