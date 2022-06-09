Key highlights
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, but remaining at a level consistent with a tight labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 27,000 to a seasonally adjusted 229,000 for the week ended June 4, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 210,000 applications for the latest week.
China's exports grew at a double-digit pace in May, shattering expectations in an encouraging sign for the world's second biggest economy, as factories restarted and logistics snags eased after authorities relaxed some COVID curbs in Shanghai. Imports also expanded for the first time in three months, providing welcome relief to Chinese policy makers as they try to chart an economic path out of the supply-side shock that has rocked global trade and financial markets in recent months.
The European Central Bank raised its inflation projections once again but cut its growth outlook as the conflict in Ukraine continues to weigh on confidence, consumption and investment. The ECB now sees inflation over its 2% target throughout its projection horizon, accepting that rapid price growth is not nearly as temporary as it had forecast for the past year.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made an opening at 77.75 and traded within the range of 77.7300-77.8025. The pair closed the day at 77.7650 levels. The USDINR pair traded in a narrow range amid sustained foreign capital outflows and elevated global crude oil prices. Weak domestic markets, rising crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows is expected to keep the domestic currency under pressure. The focus today will be on the Initial Jobless Claims data expected to be released later in the day.
Global currency updates
The EURUSD pair struggled to make a decisive move in either direction since the beginning of the week as market participants await the European Central Bank's policy announcements. Post the policy the euro was seen maintaining its yesterday's gain and was trading above 1.0730 levels. The GBPUSD pair trade flat in the low-1.2500s and within recent ranges today. In the absence of some good news on the UK economy, the prospect for a lasting sterling rebound remains limited. Commentary from Bank of Japan officials suggests little inclination to change policy at this month’s meeting. Some have explicitly described any widening of the 10-year JGB yield target range from +/-0.25% as a rate hike. The USDJPY pair has printed fresh highs since 2002 and is trading near 134 levels today.
Bond market
U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors assessed the latest move from the ECB and awaited US inflation data. The yield on the 10-year benchmark ticked up 4 basis points to 3.068%. Markets are also looking ahead to May’s consumer price index reading tomorrow, with the print likely to be influential in the scale and speed of the Fed’s monetary tightening path. India 10-year benchmark yield traded sideways and closed the day at 7.497%.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 rebounded in a fag-end recovery powered by strength in oil & gas, financial, IT and pharma shares. Both headline indices halted a four-day losing streak, a day after the RBI announced a 50-bps hike in the key lending rate as expected. Weakness in metal shares, however, limited the upside. Broader markets also finished the volatile session in the green, with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices rising 0.5% and 0.2% respectively.
Evening sunshine
European stocks pulled back after the European Central Bank confirmed plans to begin hiking interest rates in July, while downgrading its growth forecasts and raising inflation projections. U.S. stock futures edged higher, as investors digested ECB’s plan to begin increasing interest rates. Investors are focused on tomorrow’s release of US consumer-price index data for May, which is expected to influence the next stretch of trading for markets.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide, trades near 1.0650
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.0650 during the American session after having pierced through 1.0700. The ECB's hesitancy to commit to 50 basis points rate hikes amid fragmentation risks weighs on the shared currency ahead of Friday's US inflation data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2550 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has staged a rebound after having tested 1.2500 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. The dollar seems to have regathered its strength following the ECB President Lagarde's press conference, limiting the pair's upside.
Gold drops toward $1,840 amid rising US yields
Gold managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses and rose above $1,850 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in positive territory, however, XAU/USD reversed its direction and retreated to the $1,840 area.
Renowned technical analyst affirms Bitcoin price is about to rally
Bitcoin price could rebound from its recent slump and make a comeback assuming it does not get rejected at a key level, Benjamin Cowen, a leading analyst has said.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!