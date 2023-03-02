Share:

Outlook: Today we get the usual unemployment claims, the revision to the Q4 unit labor costs, and a slew of Feds.

Tomorrow we get nonfarm payrolls, always a volatility-driver. Last time the forecast was for 200,00 at the most and instead it came in at 517,000 for Jan, the most since July, and over the 2022 monthly average of 401,000. This time we will see the effect of the tech layoffs, although economists note that most of the companies doing the layoffs are making decent corporate profits, but excellent weather may boost construction.

Whatever the outcome, the labor market is likely to remain tight and the labor shortage to remain a demographic and economic question. As long as unemployment remains low, it’s hard to see a recession coming. Recessions almost by definition contain rising unemployment as growth slows and then contracts. So far the resilience of the US economy is preventing that.

Similarly, eurozone Jan unemployment is the same at 6.7% as in Dec revised. It held at under 7% all last year from 7.5% pre-Covid. The ECB forecast is for unemployment at 6.9% this year and the OECD has 7.1%. While these numbers are higher than the US, the picture is about the same—unemployment not signaling recession. And the always readable Authers at Bloomberg points out a Deutsche Bank study indicating global recovery in the PMI’s. It’s weakish, especially in Europe, but it’s there.

And this is one of those days when everyone wishes he could understand the bond market. Yesterday it freaked out and drove the 2-year to a 15-year high at 4.933% overnight while the 10-year jumped back over 4% for the first time since November.

Reuters reports “Futures pricing now shows a 20% chance of a half point move to 5.0-5.25% and possibility of a ‘terminal rate’ as high as 5.5-5.75%. And 6% Fed rates that seemed fanciful only a month ago are now being openly discussed by banks.”

After the high German inflation and expected eurozone number today, the German 10-year Bund jumped to an 11-year high at 2.77%. “… the European Central Bank may have another 150bp of rates hikes to go to get to a terminal rate of 4%.”

Again we have to wonder why the dollar would get sold if the US yield is aiming for 1-2% more than the Bund, and now the rest of the market is interested, too. Having said that, the bond market is overreacting, again. First it wanted to believe in a pivot and rate cuts before year-end, and now it’s talking about 6%. This is like many a reality-check—overdone in the opposite direction.

We are not so sure about the new expectations for the ECB. Inflation persistent at 8.5% and prodding by the Bundesbank may well drive the terminal rate to 4%, and far higher if energy prices stop being tame. But for the immediate future, the expectation is getting solidified for the Fed to do two more hikes of 25 bp while the ECB can do two more hikes of 50 bp. It’s hard to see how this doesn’t boost the euro, even if only temporarily. Still, for today the renewed fear of inflation favors risk-off and the dollar.

