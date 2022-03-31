Key highlights
Activity in Chinese manufacturing and services simultaneously contracted in March for the first time since the height of the country's COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, adding to the urgency for more policy intervention to stabilize the economy.
Britain's economy grew more quickly than previously thought in late 2021 but the increase was largely due to COVID-related activity in the health sector, which masked the inflation hit to household incomes and a gloomy picture for the private sector.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair opened at 75.72 levels and traded in the range of 75.66-75.83 with a sideways bias. The USDINR pair has witnessed a decent buying interest today as a ceasefire expectation between Russia and Ukraine faded despite a constructive outcome from the peace talks. Later in the day, pair closed higher at 75.79 due to global dollar strengthening.
Global currency updates
The euro fell on caution about developments in Ukraine and limited progress in peace talks. The pound did not react much to the news that the UK economy expanded more than initially estimated in Q4 and continued to trade sideways.
Bond market India's
10-year G-sec benchmark closed the day 6 basis points higher at 6.84% on the last trading session of the week. Overall movement registered in the sovereign curve ranged between 5-7 basis points. The bond yield surged today due to global risk aversion in the market, which led to the rally in the US yields.
Equity market
Indian indices snapped a three-day winning streak as hopes of a de-escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine fizzled out. The indices opened positively with support from the weak US dollar and FPIs turning net buyers, along with a dip in oil prices. However, tracking weakness from global peers and the unfavorable Chinese manufacturing numbers soured the sentiments. The shelling by the Russians in Ukraine worsen the situation further.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the FOMC Member's Speech and Chicago PMI data."
European stocks were trading lower while the US futures rose slightly on the last day of March. Energy stocks were hit following reports that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is considering a massive release of crude from U.S. reserves to fight inflation. The investors continue to be concerned about the geopolitical crisis in the European region amid the ongoing attacks, and the fears of a fresh offensive in eastern Ukraine.
