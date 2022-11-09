Risk On, Wall Street Stocks Rally; Dollar Slumps vs JPY, Asia-EMFX.

Summary

The Euro extended its rebound, pulling just short of the 1.01 level to 1.0070 at the close of trade from yesterday’s 1.0020.

Easing US treasury bond yields and a strong finish for Wall Street stocks pressured the Greenback. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield slid 7 basis points to 4.14%. Two-year US treasury rates were last at 4.67% (4.72%).

Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar (USD/JPY) plummeted to 145.55 from 146.62 yesterday. Sterling (GBP/USD) edged higher to 1.1537 from 1.1513 yesterday.

Risk-on extended, lifting the US S&P 500 up 0.67% to 3,827 (3,807 yesterday). The DOW gained 1.08% to 33,162 in late New York trade, against 32,815 yesterday.

The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) jumped to a 0.6505 finish from 0.6477 while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) gained 0.4% to 0.5960 (0.5937). The USD/CAD pair slid 0.42% to 1.3436 from 1.3495.

Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback slid. The US Dollar fell to 36.95 Thai Baht against yesterday’s 37.42. The USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) dipped to 7.2340 from 7.2400.

Risk appetite was also boosted by expectations of a Republican victory in the US midterm elections. This would ease concerns about Democrat spending and regulation, a positive for asset markets.

Economic data released yesterday saw Australia’s Westpac Bank November Consumer Sentiment slide to -6.9% from a previous -0.9%, and forecasts at -1.2%.

Japan’s September Household Spending (y/y) fell to 2.3% from 5.1%, and lower than forecasts at 2.7%. Japanese Average Cash Earning (y/y) rose to 2.1% from a previous 1.7%, beating expectations of 1.7%.

Australia’s October National Australia Bank Business Confidence Index fell to 0.0 from a previous 5.0.

France’s September Trade Deficit widened to -EUR 17.5 billion from – EUR 15.3 billion, and forecasts at -EUR 14.7 billion.

Italy’s September Retail Sales (m/m) rose to 0.5% up from a previous -0.3%, beating expectations at 0.2%. Eurozone September Retail Sales (m/m) was up at 0.4%, matching forecasts and up from a previous 0.0%. On a y/y basis, EZ September Sales climbed to -0.6% from August’s -1.4%.

US October NFIB Small Business Index eased to 91.3 from a previous 92.1, but matched forecasts.

EURUSD – The shared currency benefitted from broad-based US Dollar weakness and the risk-on sentiment. Overnight the Euro soared to a high at 1.0096, just under the 1.01 barrier, and a 2-month high, before easing to close at 1.0070. Short covering lifted the Euro.

USDJPY – Lower US treasury bond yields weighed on this currency pair. Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback plummeted to 145.55 from yesterday’s close at 146.62. In choppy trade, the overnight low traded was at 145.31 while the high was at 146.94.

AUDUSD – The Aussie Battler soared to an overnight high at 0.6557 from yesterday’s close at 0.6478 before easing to settle at 0.6505 in late New York. Risk-on and a weaker US Dollar against the Asian and EMFX boosted the Australian currency.

GBPUSD – The British Pound found respite from the overall weaker US Dollar, settling at 1.1537 (1.1513 yesterday). Sterling managed to maintain its rally above the 1.1500 level. Overnight the GBP/USD pair rocketed to at 1.1599 before slipping to its New York close.

On the lookout

Today’s economic calendar kicked off earlier with New Zealand’s Electronic Retail Card Spending for October (m/m down to 1% from a previous 1.3%; y/y down to 16.6% from a previous 28.6%, and lower than forecasts at 27.5%).

The Kiwi (NZD/USD) was marginally lower at 0.5954 (0.5960) following the release of the report.

Japan follows next with its October Bank Spending (y/y f/c 2.4% from 2.3% - ACY Securities), Japan September Current Account (+JPY 234.5 billion from a previous +JPY 58.9 billion – ACY Securities). Watch this number, the forecasts are huge compared to the previous report.

Australia follows with its Final September Building Permits (m/m f/c -5.8% from a previous 23.1%; y/y f/c -13.0% from a previous -9.4% - ACY Finlogix). Keep an eye out for this number too, large divergences between former and present expected data.

China follows next with its October Inflation Rate (m/m f/c 0.3% from 0.3%; y/y f/c 2.4% from 2.8% - ACY Finlogix). Japan releases its October Eco Watchers Outlook (f/c 48.1 from 49.2 – ACY Finlogix).

There are no major US economic data releases scheduled today. US Fed FOMC Member John Williams is due to speak at a Conference on Global Risk in Zurich.

Early tomorrow morning in Sydney, the US.

Trading perspective

The Dollar Index (DXY), which weighs the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, fell for the third day running.

The market’s risk-on stance forced more liquidation of Dollar longs.

Expectations of Republican advances in the US midterm elections lifted investor’s risk appetite.

With the Euro maintaining a head above Parity, the Dollar’s soft finish should extend.

However, heading into Thursday’s USD CPI report (early Friday morning Sydney), we should see support for the Greenback emerge, thereby limiting its fall.

EURUSD – The shared currency led the rally in FX against the Dollar, extending its move above Parity. Overnight, the Euro soared to an overnight high at 1.0096, just short of the 1.01 barrier, before settling at 1.0070 in late New York. Today, look for immediate resistance at 1.0100 and 1.0130 to cap any sustained rallies. Immediate support can be found at 1.0040, 1.0010 and 0.9980. Look for consolidation, likely between 1.00 and 1.01. Prefer to sell Euro rallies toward the 1.0100 level today.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

USDJPY – Against the Japanese Yen the US Dollar plummeted to an overnight low at 145.31 before steadying to close at 145.55 (146.62 yesterday). The slide in US bond yields was the benchmark 10-year rate lose 7 basis points to 4.14% weighed on the USD/JPY pair. On the day, immediate support lies at 145.30 followed by 145.00. Immediate resistance can be found at 145.85, 146.25 and 146.75. Expect another volatile trading today, likely range today 145.00-146.20. Look to trade the range on this currency pair today.

AUDUSD – The Australian Dollar settled higher against the Greenback, finishing at 0.6505, just above the 0.6500 threshold level. Overnight the Aussie Battler jumped to a 6-week high at 0.6557 before falling back at the close. For today, look for immediate resistance at 0.6530, 0.6560 and 0.6590 to cap. Immediate support can be found at 0.6470, 0.6440 and 0.6410. Look for the Aussie to consolidate in a likely range today of 0.6440-0.6540. Prefer to sell into Aussie strength today.

GBPUSD – The British Pound finished with modest gains versus the Greenback, up at 1.1537 (1.1513 yesterday). Overnight high traded for Sterling was at 1.1599 before sliding at the close of trade. On the downside, the overnight low recorded was at 1.1430. Look for immediate resistance today at 1.1580 and 1.1610. On the downside, immediate support can be found at 1.1500, 1.1470 and 1.1440. Likely range today, 1.1470-1.1570. Preference is to sell rallies to the 1.1600 level.