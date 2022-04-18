In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert built his case for a potential low in Euro post ECB. He believes yields may be peaking which will set off a downside correction in USDJPY. Also bearish Gold with $2010 Bull? Bear Line.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD back under pressure as the dollar advances
US dollar gains momentum on Monday’s American session amid higher yields. EUR/USD is about to test the 2-year low of 1.0756, as a bearish path prevails.
GBP/USD erases part of daily losses, stays below 1.3050
GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having dropped toward 1.3000 earlier in the day. With the market mood remaining cautious in the second half of the day, however, the dollar holds its ground and the pair stays in the red below 1.3050.
Gold retreats from five-week highs but holds onto daily gains
Gold price has been rejected after approaching the $2,000 area. The metal still maintains intraday gains despite higher US yields and a stronger dollar. Its safe-haven status and the search for a hedge against inflation keep the metal in demand.
Three oversold cryptos that could double your portfolio
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Stock traders embrace themselves for another earnings week
Stock bulls are trying to gain back some of the recent losses as Q1 earnings season gets off to a mixed start. As for the war in Ukraine, President Biden announced another +$800 million in weaponry for Ukraine on Wednesday.