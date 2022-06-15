Outlook: It’s very rare for a single “high-frequency data point” to set off a flurry of major market price moves, let alone an emergency meeting of a central bank. In the US, the Fed’s policy meeting was already long on the calendar and its proximity to the scary CPI number surely had something to do with the outsized response, but it’s out of keeping with the history of the Fed for the market to be right in pricing in a 75 bp rate hike today. Granted, St. Louis Fed Pres Bullard wanted it and talked about for months ahead of time, but Powell and the others never publicly went along in their usual telegraph sessions. To do it now would be outside the usual conduct of the bank.

That doesn’t mean the Fed won’t do it, just that it would be rare nearly to the point of hen’s teeth. It’s Greenspanian (go look up Feb 1994). We are inclined to predict 50 bp with a promise of 75 at the July meeting if data doesn’t get tamer.

As usual, markets respond to the actual by comparing it to the expected, so if “all we get” is 50 bp, the market will be disappointed and sell off equities some more as well as push yields higher (if not by much). If we do get 75 bp, we expect a stock market rally and a pullback in yields. Whither the dollar? It’s going down either way, because the Fed will have delivered the appropriate response and the need for a haven is reduced.

The euro and the ECB is a different kettle of fish. The FT is discreet and doesn’t name troublemakers in the Italian bond market, but it’s pretty clear the crisis was manufactured and has enough juice to get the emergency meeting called. As the FT puts it, “The gap, or spread, between Italian and German borrowing costs had widened to 2.4 percentage points, double last year’s level and up from about 2 percentage points before last week’s ECB meeting, when rate-setters signalled an end to ultra-loose monetary policy by announcing plans to stop buying more bonds and start raising interest rates.”

Some heavy-duty menacing is almost surely going on behind the scenes. For one thing, Italy is hardly the only EMU country with some institutional financial issues, and some of them have been resolved, if only partly. It’s almost as though the attack on Italy is an attack on the ECB and on the euro itself… And sure enough, board member Schnabel, the market manager, threatened intervention yesterday–that’s the FT’s reading of her comments. She doesn’t use the word intervention.

Here’s the kicker–Schnabel said “the central bank’s commitment to the euro had no limits. ‘And our track record of stepping in when needed backs up this commitment,’ she added.” This may refer to the last emergency meeting that instituted ECB bond buying in March 2020 when Covid hit hard.

We say that when a central bank lets conditions get out of control to the point where it needs to intervene, it’s an untrustworthy institution. We have another one right now, too–the Bank of Japan (not to mention the Turkish central bank). Central banks have enemies in the form of traders with positions they want to get the bank to favor. Sometimes they win, too. We suspect the so-called fragmentation of the European bond market is not really about the sovereign or credit risk of specific countries, but rather some trading scheme. We have not seen the flood of stories about failing Italian financial institutions and government agencies as we have had over the past 20 years. So what, exactly, triggered this “crisis”? We mere mortals may never find out. But behind every big price move is a big trader or a big trader with a big following.

Returning to the Fed, El Erian writes today the Fed has to recapture the inflation narrative, explaining how it got it wrong and going for the 75 bp. He’s a bit hypocritical in wanting hard data but not bad hard data. “… in raising 75 basis points, it must also credibly convey the notion that this is part of a journey, and it must avoid repeating the mistake of spurious precision – an unforced error that it has made a couple of times in the last few months.”

Okay, “transitory” turned out to be a mistake but we can’t expect the Fed to disclose the deep details about how it forecasts inflation, can we? The process as we understand it is as tiresome as statistics gets–accumulation, multiplying, accumulating, etc. Does El Erian expect the Fed to pinpoint the exact place it got the inflation forecast wrong? Or is that too literal? He also says the ECB is right and superior in dealing with fragmentation, a gratuitous snipe.

We defend the Fed because so much of the criticism is unrealistic and unfair. But it’s also true that the Fed is a high-and-mighty institution full of people who don’t buy their own milk and bread.

So, 50 will be seen as wimpy and dovish. The markets want 75 bp. If the Fed delivers, the stock market goes up and the dollar falls. Does the Fed look at those consequences specifically? Anyone who says he knows is lying.

